Steve Martin and Martin Short are headed to Richmond on Saturday, June 20 for a performance at the Altria Theater.
The duo will perform a live comedy set with music from The Steep Canyon Rangers and jazz pianist and Jimmy Kimmel Live band member, Jeff Babko.
Martin and Short last performed in Richmond three years ago.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. at the Altria Theater Box Office, online at AltriaTheater.com or Etix.com, and by phone at 800-512-ETIX (3849). Tickets start at $32. Additional fees apply.
