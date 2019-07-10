The pilot episode for a new streaming series based on the life of NBA star Kevin Durant was filming in Richmond's North Side on Wednesday.

Production trailers for the cast and crew of the show, "Swagger," were set up outside of Gilpin Court, Richmond's largest public housing community.

The show, which will be released on Apple's new streaming platform, is based on Durant's younger years. He grew up in southern Maryland outside of Washington and played on the AAU circuit as a middle schooler and high schooler.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced in June that a streaming show would be filming in central Virginia this summer, but his statement and the Virginia Film Office declined to name the series. A subsequent open casting call named the show, and a publicist for CBS confirmed Wednesday that the show is "Swagger."

A spinoff of AMC’s “The Walking Dead” is also filming in central Virginia this summer, as well as a Showtime series starring Ethan Hawke.

