The Tacky Lights are a Richmond tradition.
But they also bring issues like snarled traffic, drunk and disorderly behavior and people peeing on lawns after a long night of partying.
“There’s a before 9 p.m. crowd and an after 9 p.m. crowd,” said Al Thompson, owner of 9716 Wendhurst Drive, a popular home in Glen Allen that won $50,000 on “The Great Christmas Light Fight” a few years ago.
“After 9 p.m. on a Friday or Saturday, I go from enjoying myself at my house to putting up with drunks,” Thompson said. “That’s when you see all the party buses come up and loud, obnoxious people get off.”
Henrico police called a meeting with the Virginia Limousine Association a few weeks ago to address residents’ concerns about the negative side effects of Tacky Light tours.
The primary problem areas, according to Henrico police, are the houses with the biggest draws, such as 9604 and 9606 Asbury Court and 2300 Wistar Court in the West End.
“People urinate, defecate, litter, sit on people’s cars, it becomes intolerable to neighbors who live (near tacky light houses) and their quality of life,” Lt. J.A. Price with Henrico police said.
Bill Jones, owner of 9625 Peppertree Drive, a popular home in the West End with a fire truck as part of the display, has had a party bus break down in his driveway, people climb on his roof and his fire truck and pee in his backyard.
“The old saying 'nothing good ever happens after midnight' is close to our new saying,” Jones said. “Nothing good ever occurs on the Tacky Light tour after 10 p.m. So we cut (our lights) off at 10 p.m.”
Since then, he hasn’t had any problems.
Henrico police urged limo and bus drivers to add bathroom breaks into their Tacky Light tours, some of which run up to three hours long, to stop guests from relieving themselves in public.
Price also said that Henrico police will be sending officers into congested neighborhoods on bicycles and on foot to patrol and write tickets for drunk and disorderly behavior and urinating in public.
Tacky lights snarls traffic
Traffic back-ups plague tacky light hot spots, especially on the two weekends before Christmas.
“People who live in the area are blocked from getting into and out of their driveways,” Price said.
Some home owners with elderly residents are worried about emergency vehicles being able to get in and out of their neighborhoods, especially at Asbury Court, a cul-de-sac where traffic comes to a virtual stand-still.
Bobby Phifer, owner of 9604 Asbury Court, said that when he can see the taillights on Quioccasin Road from his house, that's when he knows it's a 45-minute wait for people to see the lights. Near Christmas, some people will wait an hour or more just to see his double-house display.
The buses and limos need to “quit double parking,” Phifer said, in front of the display.
Buses and limos should park at the bottom of the hill and let their tour-goers explore the display on foot, he said.
“We need a common sense approach to traffic in some of these problem areas,” Glenn Stafford, president of Love Limousine, said.
Henrico police, along with a handful of the tour operators, drew up sample tour routes for some of the more popular destinations on the Tacky Light tour, to keep traffic moving in one direction.
For Wendhurst Drive, for example, it’s suggested that drivers should take a right off of Springfield Road, then a right on Kingscroft Drive, a left on Drayton Drive and a left on Wendhurst Drive to see the display.
At Wistar Court, buses and limos are encouraged to drop off visitors at Thousand Oaks Drive and Wistar Street to see the house and then loop back around to pick them up. Sample maps attached.
Henrico Police will be patrolling the above high-traffic areas for double-parking.
“There will be a higher police presence this year,” Price said. He has retired since the meeting, but Henrico Police confirmed there will be an increased presence to address these concerns.
Trash, litter and ‘common decency’
With the Tacky Light crowds, trash, litter and empty beer cans follow.
“When I’m walking around picking up wine glasses and beer bottles from the buses and limos, (I’ve got to wonder), do y’all think I’m making money off of this?” Phifer said. “I’m not saying they should give us money. But have some respect. They should come out here and pick up all the trash.”
Thompson of Wendhurst Drive has hired off-duty law enforcement for the Friday and Saturday nights before Christmas to protect his property and to keep the crowds moving.
Tacky Light tours have become big business for local bus and limo companies, with rates costing anywhere from $29 per person for a bus tour to $300 to $500 or more for a private limo. Many of the weekends before Christmas are already booked, limo drivers said.
But regardless of the problems, Phifer and others continue to decorate because it’s part of their holiday tradition and a way to spread holiday cheer.
“If you decide to decorate and do this, these problems are part of it, they come with it,” Phifer said.
“We don’t (decorate) for the limos and buses,” Jones said. “We do it for the kids and adults.”
