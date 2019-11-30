The 75th Holly Balls for Junior Assembly Cotillion will be held this weekend at The Woman’s Club on East Franklin Street in downtown Richmond.
Donations will be made to the Richmond Christmas Mother, April Niamtu, on Friday, Dec. 6; to the Hanover Christmas Mother, Carolyn Bowles, on Saturday, Dec. 7; and to Henrico Christmas Mother, Andrea Collins, on Sunday, Dec. 8.
On Friday, the sixth-grade leaders for the first dance at 5:30 p.m. will be:
Lily Roberts, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Roberts; Elisabeth and Ellie Dixon, daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Dixon and granddaughters of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Ellington; Briggs Robinson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bradley Robinson; and Kyle Bitsko, son of Dr. and Mrs. Matthew Bitsko.
Sixth-grader leaders at 7 p.m. will be:
Tess Vithoulkas, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Vithoulkas; Katie Edds, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Edds; Gavin Team, son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael B. Team; and Christian Ashby, son of Mr. Rodney J. Ashby and Ms. Heather M. Rennie.
Seventh-grade leaders at 8:30 p.m. will be:
Wren Carter, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Coates R. Carter; Emma Crone, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. M. Tyler Crone Jr.; Matthew Faraci, son of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Faraci; and Nicolas Parong, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ian Parong.
On Saturday, the sixth-grade march leaders for the first dance at 5 p.m. will be:
Ava Hagood, daughter of Mr. Bryan Hagood and Ms. Susan Hagood; Claire Spanberger, daughter of Congresswoman Abigail and Mr. Adam Spanberger; Brennan Duszak, son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Duszak; and Anderson Lancaster, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ryan A. Lancaster.
The eighth-grade dance leaders at 6:30 p.m. will be:
Dalma Kaszala, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Karoly Kaszala; Ansleigh Toone, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Z. Toone; Bridge Crabbe, son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard B. Crabbe; and Floyd Jones, son of Mr. and Mrs. Doyle DeGuzman.
The ninth-grade leaders at 7:45 p.m. will be:
Carina Jones, daughter of Mr. Cabell Jones and Mrs. Catherine Fales; Lora Young, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Young Jr.; Arthur Bunnell, son of Mr. Benjamin Bunnell and Ms. Zoe Bunnell; and Chris Beach, son of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher E. Beach.
Sixth-grade leaders for the first dance at 4 p.m. Dec. 8 will be:
Rosemary Williams, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. M. Kurt Williams; Mia and Aiden Valdez, daughter and son of Mrs. Britta Valdez and Mr. Carlos E. Valdez; William Kane, son of Mr. and Mrs. Victor D. Kane Jr.; and Chance Catona, grandson of Mrs. Dana Hedges and Mr. George Hedges.
Sixth-grade leaders at 5:30 p.m. will be:
Lily Imler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Imler; Sarah Copley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Copley; Jackson Hartwell, son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Hartwell; and Noah Guzman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Guzman.
Seventh-grade leaders at 7 p.m. will be:
Sylvie Dow, daughter of Ms. Tara Casey and Dr. Alan Dow; Charlotte Rosel, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Rosel; Lucas Gelrud, son of Dr. and Mrs. Adam K. Gelrud; and Howard and Hays Aderhold, sons of Mr. and Mrs. David G. Aderhold Jr.
For 75 years, the Junior Assembly Cotillion has led students through manners, social and contemporary etiquette training over a four-year program where each year builds on the last and helps individuals build confidence, poise and decision-making skills.
Junior Assembly Cotillion owner Liz Stanko and her sister Katherine Byer direct with Alfreda Beach. Greg Thorp is the dance master. Music for the Holly Balls is provided by the Gray McCalley Quartet.
