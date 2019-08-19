The nominees are out for The Richmond Theatre Critics Circle's annual Artsies awards, the local theater community’s recognition of excellence in Richmond-area theater.
The RTCC’s annual awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, Oct. 27 at Virginia Rep’s November Theatre. Tickets are $20-$30 and will be available September 1 through the Rep’s box office, (804) 282-2620.
Best Musical
Grey Gardens, Richmond Triangle Players (RTP)
Once, Virginia Repertory Theatre (Virginia Rep)
Sondheim on Sondheim, RTP
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, TheatreLAB
The Wiz, Virginia Rep
Best Direction (Musical)
Kikau Alvaro, The Wiz
Debra Clinton, Grey Gardens
Deejay Gray, Sweeney Todd
Nathaniel Shaw, Once
Tom Width, Bright Star, Swift Creek Mill Theatre
Best Actor (Musical)
Paul Major, Gutenberg! The Musical!, Quill Theatre
Ken Allen Neely, Once
Alexander Sapp, Sweeney Todd
Cooper Sved, Girlfriend, RTP
Robert Throckmorton, Miss Gulch Returns, RTP
Best Actress (Musical)
Bianca Bryan, Sweeney Todd
Felicia Curry, Sister Act, Virginia Rep
Katherine Fried, Once
Desiree Roots, The Wiz
Susan Sanford, Grey Gardens
Best Supporting Actor (Musical)
Trevor Lindley Craft, Once
Dylan Jackson, The Wiz
Brandon LaReau, The Wiz
Matt Polson, Sweeney Todd
Matt Shofner, Sweeney Todd
Best Supporting Actress (Musical)
Kelsey Cordrey, Sister Act
Grey Garrett, Grey Gardens
Audra Honaker, Sweeney Todd
Jessi Johnson, The Wiz
Gwynne Wood, Sister Act
Best Musical Direction
Paul Deiss, Bright Star
JS Fauquet, Sweeney Todd
Starlet Knight, Lizzie the Musical, 5th Wall Theatre (5th Wall)
Anthony Smith, The Wiz
J. Michael Zygo, Once
Best Choreography
Kikau Alvaro, The Wiz
Kikau Alvaro, Atlantis, Virginia Rep
Nicole Morris-Anastasi, Dance Nation, TheatreLAB
Nathaniel Shaw, Once
Megan Tatum, Bright Star
Outstanding Achievement in Costume Design (Musical)
Maura Lynch Cravey, Bright Star
Ruth Hedberg, Sweeney Todd
Ruth Hedberg, Grey Gardens
Jeanne Nugent, The Wiz
Alex Valentin, Lizzie
Outstanding Achievement in Lighting Design (Musical)
Paul Black, The Wiz
Erin Barclay, Lizzie
Joe Doran, Once
Michael Jarett, Sweeney Todd
BJ Wilkinson, Atlantis
Outstanding Achievement in Set Design (Musical)
William James Mahoney, Once
Kimberly V. Powers, The Wiz
Chris Raintree, Mr. Popper’s Penguins
Jason Sherwood, Atlantis
Tom Width, 1940s Radio Christmas Carol
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design (Musical)
Derek Dumais, Once
Derek Dumais, Forever Plaid, Virginia Rep
Joey Luck, Sweeney Todd
Joey Luck, Sondheim on Sondheim
Joey Luck, Lizzie
Best Play
Dance Nation, TheatreLAB
Gloria, Cadence Theatre in partnership with Virginia Rep (Cadence)
The Laramie Project, RTP
An Octoroon, TheatreLAB
Seven Homeless Mammoths Wander New England, RTP
Best Direction (Play)
Chelsey Burke, The Taming of the Shrew, Quill
Anna Senechal Johnson, Gloria
Tawnya Pettiford-Wates, An Octoroon
Carol Piersol, Pretty Fire, 5th Wall
Lucian Restivo, The Laramie Project
Best Actor (Play)
Jamar Jones, An Octoroon
Jamar Jones, Red Velvet, Quill
Michael Manocchio, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Virginia Rep
Matt Polson, Gloria
David Emerson Toney, Between Riverside and Crazy, Cadence
Scott Wichmann, Talk Radio, 5th Wall
Best Actress (Play)
Bianca Bryan, The Taming of the Shrew
Kimberly Jones Clark, Who’s Holiday, RTP
Eva DeVirgilis, In My Chair, Cadence
Katrinah Carol Lewis, A Doll’s House, TheatreLAB
Haliya Roberts, Pretty Fire
Best Supporting Actor (Play)
Jeff Clevenger, Broadway Bound, Virginia Rep
Cole Metz, An Octoroon
Jeremy V. Morris, Oedipus: A Gospel Myth, Firehouse
Stevie Rice, Red Velvet
Adam Turck, The Tempest, Quill
Best Supporting Actress (Play)
Rachel Dilliplane, Red Velvet
Anne Michelle Forbes, Gloria
Amber Marie Martinez, Dance Nation
Donna Marie Miller, The Game’s Afoot: Holmes for the Holidays, Virginia Rep
Jill Bari Steinberg, Broadway Bound
Outstanding Achievement in Costume Design (Play)
Nia Safarr Banks, An Octoroon
Maura Lynch Cravey, Savannah Sipping Society
Cora Delbridge, Red Velvet
Sue Griffin, The Game’s Afoot
Ruth Hedberg, A Doll’s House
Outstanding Achievement in Lighting Design (Play)
Andrew Bonniwell, Songs from Bedlam, Firehouse
Joe Doran, Count Dracula, Swift Creek Mill
Michael Jarett, The Laramie Project
Michael Jarett, Dance Nation
BJ Wilkinson, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
Outstanding Achievement in Set Design (Play)
Vinnie Gonzalez, Oedipus: A Gospel Myth
Rich Mason, Gloria
Terrie Powers, Broadway Bound
Chris Raintree, Songs from Bedlam
Lucian Resitvo, The Laramie Project
TJ Spensieri, Talk Radio
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design (Play)
Ryan Dygert, Songs from Bedlam
Derek Dumais, The Game’s Afoot
Robbie Kinter, In My Chair
Joey Luck, Dance Nation
Roger Price, Talk Radio
Ernie McClintock Best Ensemble Acting
Dance Nation, TheatreLAB
Gloria, Cadence
Forever Plaid, Virginia Rep
The Laramie Project, RTP
Once, Virginia Rep
Promising Newcomer
Joel Ashur, Gloria
Lucy Caudle, Atlantis
Annella Kaine, The Laramie Project
Trinitee Pearson, An Octoroon and Dance Nation
Gwynne Wood, Sister Act
Best Original Work
Animal Control by Chandler Hubbard, Firehouse
In My Chair by Eva DeVirgilis, Cadence
Wrong Chopped by Dixon Cashwell and Levi Meerovich, Firehouse
