“Hamilton" makes its Richmond debut in November as part of the Broadway in Richmond 2019-2020 season and there's finally a date for single ticket sales.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept 27 at 8 a.m. in-person at the Altria Theater Box Office and at 10 a.m. online at BroadwayInRichmond.com.

Tickets are for the Richmond performances, which take place November 19 – December 8, 2019. Ticket prices range from $75 to $149 with a select number of $249 premium seats. There will also be a lottery for 40 tickets at $10, though the details for the lottery haven't been shared yet.

There is a limit of 8 tickets per household.

This Broadway in Richmond season also includes “The Band’s Visit,” winner of 10 Tony Awards; a newly staged revival of “Fiddler on the Roof”; “Cats”; and the Richmond premiere of “Roald Dahl’s Charlie and The Chocolate Factory.”

“Hamilton,” written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway to tell the story of Alexander Hamilton, the nation’s first treasury secretary.

Because of the show’s popularity, there will be 24 performances of it.

Broadway In Richmond 2019-2020 season

“Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”: Sept. 17-22

“The Play that Goes Wrong”: Oct. 22-27

“Hamilton”: Nov. 19- Dec. 8

“Cats”: Feb. 4-9

“Fiddler on the Roof”: April 7-12, 2020

“The Band’s Visit”: April 28-May 3, 2020

“Wicked”: June 3-14, 2020

All performances will be at the Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St.

For more information, visit BroadwayInRichmond.com.

