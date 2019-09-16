“Hamilton" makes its Richmond debut in November as part of the "Broadway in Richmond" 2019-20 season, and there's finally a date for single-ticket sales.
Tickets go on sale Sept. 27 at 8 a.m. in person at the Altria Theater's box office and at 10 a.m. online at BroadwayInRichmond.com.
Tickets are for the Richmond performances, which take place Nov. 19 through Dec. 8. Ticket prices range from $75 to $149, with a select number of $249 premium seats. There will also be a lottery for 40 tickets priced at $10, though the details for the lottery haven't been shared yet.
There is a limit of eight tickets per household.
“Hamilton,” written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway to tell the story of Alexander Hamilton, the nation’s first Treasury secretary. Because of the show’s popularity, there will be 24 performances of it.
This "Broadway in Richmond" season also includes “The Band’s Visit,” winner of 10 Tony Awards; a newly staged revival of “Fiddler on the Roof”; “Cats”; and the Richmond premiere of “Roald Dahl’s Charlie and The Chocolate Factory.”
All performances will be at the Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. For more information, visit BroadwayInRichmond.com.
