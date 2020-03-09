We know the Richmond music scene is pretty amazing.
We’ve got Spacebomb Records, GWAR, Lucy Dacus, Angelica Garcia and Matthew E. White, to name a few. And even though singer/ songwriter Natalie Prass moved to Nashville, she lived in Richmond for awhile, so we still claim her as our own.
And now the whole world is going to know some of the Richmond musicians, too.
NPR’s World Cafe will be featuring the Richmond music scene on their “Sense of Place” series from March 23-27. World Cafe can be heard on WNRN 88.5 FM weeknights from 6 to 8 p.m.
It will also be broadcast on NPR stations around the U.S.
Here’s who will be featured and what you’ll hear:
Saw Black: Based in Richmond, Justin Black plays Americana roots rock and goes by the musical moniker Saw Block. His EP “Space Heater” has been a favorite on WNRN, which helped suggest local artists for the segment. “We play it a lot,” WNRN’s Patrick Coman said. The live session that will be played on World Cafe was recorded locally at In Your Ear Studio.
Sleepwalkers: Richmond-based indie rock band whose latest album “Ages” was released by Spacebomb. They recorded three songs, live, at the Spacebomb studio for the World Cafe session.
GWAR: Richmond’s legendary shock metal band, of course, garnered a segment. World Café went to GWARbar, recorded a segment and talked to some of the people who create GWAR’s jaw-dropping costumes.
Natalie Prass: The "Short Court Style" singer/songwriter's last album was released by ATO Records, but relied heavily on the Spacebomb masterminds. Her segment is an archive session that was recorded in Philadelphia at The World Cafe studio.
Illiterate Light: Small-town organic farmers from Harrisonburg who signed with major label Atlantic Records. They played Friday Cheers last year and have been gaining lots of buzz.
Spacebomb: World Cafe will be running an oral history on Spacebomb, the record label, production company and music studio, and Spacebomb’s leader Matthew E. White.
In the past, World Cafe has visited places around the world to check out the local music scene, most recently visiting cities like London and Dublin.
Mark Keefe, the general manager of WNRN, the independent music radio station out of Charlottesville, had been lobbying for World Cafe to come to Virginia for years.
“No doubt Richmond is having a moment, musically speaking,” Keefe said.
He talked about how many band members in Richmond know each other and cross pollinate, such as Tyler Williams from The Head and The Heart who lives and works in Richmond, to Spacebomb Records which serves as a central hub for musicians and artists.
“There’s such a rich history of music and culture in Richmond, and I can’t wait to share some of its stories with the World Cafe audiences,” World Cafe’s contributing host Stephen Kallao said in a statement.
WNRN’s World Cafe page will feature show segments, on-demand streaming, bonus content, and more during the week-long “Sense of Place'' Richmond series at npr.org/sections/world-cafe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.