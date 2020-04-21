The Richmond Forum, a speaker series organized by a local nonprofit by the same name, said “We’ll be coming back strong!” with a new season.
The Forum had to postpone many of its spring speakers due to the coronavirus pandemic, including an eagerly anticipated visit from former first lady Michelle Obama.
Still, the Forum announced its next season lineup Saturday.
Speakers for the 2020-2021 season include:
Theresa May, prime minister of the United Kingdom and leader of the Conservative Party from 2016 to 2019. She is currently a member of Parliament. At The Richmond Forum, she will share her thoughts on how politics, technology, and business intersect at this time of global change.
José Andrés, a Spanish-American chef and restaurateur who created the non-profit organization, World Central Kitchen, to provide meals in in the wake of natural disasters. He will discuss “changing the world through the power of food.”
Esther Perel, a relationship expert, psychotherapist, TED Talk speaker and bestselling author, will discuss modern love and relationships.
Bryan Stevenson, a social justice activist and lawyer, and violinist Vijay Gupta who were scheduled to appear this spring are being rescheduled to appear as part of the new season.
No dates for the new season have been scheduled at this time, due to ongoing changes regarding the coronavirus.
Organizers hope to reschedule Michelle Obama, but no details are available at this time.
“We are delaying our subscription renewal period until this summer as we continue to monitor COVID-19 developments,” Bill Chapman, executive director, said in an email.
The Richmond Forum is typically held at the Altria Theater starting in the fall and running into the spring. A subscription to the series typically runs $185-$310.
Visit richmondforum.org to learn more.
