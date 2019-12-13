GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden has been named one of the top 10 botanical light displays in the nation by USA Today for the second year in a row.
The annual holiday light display, which is sponsored by Dominion Energy, took second place in the USA Today readers’ choice awards known as the “10 Best" for "Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights."
Online voting took place from mid-November through Dec. 2.
Lewis Ginter's GardenFest of Lights came in fourth place in the same poll last year. A Longwood Christmas at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pa., took first place.
“While this is a national contest - and has garnered the Garden, Henrico County, and the Richmond region attention from around the country - the support of those voting is largely local," said Shane Tippett, the executive director of Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. To be well-considered by your neighbors - to have the people we serve proud of their community and their community garden – this is the recognition that is most meaningful, most humbling, and for which we are most grateful.”
This year's theme is “Magic in the Air," which "is inspired by things that fly: dragons, spaceships, fireflies, even flying pigs and unicorns," according to the event website.
GardenFest of Lights features 1 million lights in its annual display and the event brings out between 70,000 and 90,000 visitors each year, according to garden officials.
And that can mean heavy traffic on some nights, which is why the folks at Lewis Ginter offers traffic tips for GardenFest attendees.
"To avoid crowds, this coming week on weeknights (Dec. 16 – 19) is the best bet," said Beth Monroe, marketing director for the garden. "Guests can also start arriving by 4 p.m. to avoid the peak times of 5 – 8 p.m. (after 8:30 p.m. is also a good arrival time).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.