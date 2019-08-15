Big-name concerts, tacos, funk music and 650 pounds of play dough ... it’s all going down this weekend.
Biz Markie, Montell Jordan, Big Daddy Kane & Rob Base
Thursday
It’s a Throwback Thursday with hip-hop and rap stars at Innsbrook After Hours: “Just a Friend” Biz Markie, “This Is How We Do It” Montell Jordan, “It Takes Two” Rob Base and “Smooth Operator” Big Daddy Kane. 6 p.m. at ServPro of Richmond Pavilion, 4901 Lake Brook Drive, Glen Allen. $26-$31. (800) 514-3849 or www.innsbrookafterhours.com.
Dark Star Orchestra
Thursday
Deadheads, unite for a Dark Star Orchestra concert of Grateful Dead hits outdoors at the covered Virginia Credit Union Live! stage at Richmond Raceway, 7 p.m. at 900 E. Laburnum Ave. $27-$32. (804) 612-1900 or www.vaculive.com.
Science After Dark: Play Dough Night
Friday
Kids can dig into 650 pounds of play dough at Science After Dark. They can make their own sculptures, use a variety of tools and learn how to make play dough at home. Plus there will be a screening of “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” in the Dome. 5-9 p.m. at Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St. $10; free for members. (804) 864-1400 or www.smv.org.
Big Taco Fest
Saturday
Happy Empanada, Taco Club and the Gaucho food trucks will be slinging tacos all day at Hanover Vegetable Farm. There’ll also be live music, bounce houses for kids and a cornhole competition. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at 13580 Ashland Road, Ashland. $10 entry; pay as you go for food and drink. (804) 752-2334 or https://big985country.radio.com.
Down Home Family Reunion
Saturday
The Elegba Folklore Society is going big this year to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in English North America. The Down Home Family Reunion will bring Jerome “Bigfoot” Brailey, the drummer for Parliament-Funkadelic, and his Funk All-Stars to the celebration. Blues music, African music, dancing, drumming, food vendors, kids’ activities and more also will be featured. 4-11 p.m. at Abner Clay Park, Belvidere and West Leigh streets. Free; pay as you go. (804) 644-9300 or http://efsinc.org/.
