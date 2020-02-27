It’s leap year weekend! Jump into some fun with GalaxyCon, stand-up from comedian Jim Breuer and Celebrate Wiley events at the VMFA.
GalaxyCon
Friday-Sunday
GalaxyCon is bringing to town some big names — William Shatner, Barry Bostwick (from “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”), LeVar Burton (of “Star Trek” and “Reading Rainbow” fame), Gilbert Gottfried and more — for three days of fan panels, plus there will be workshops, cosplay, costume contests and wrestling. Comic book artists, writers and industry professionals from Marvel Comics and DC Comics will also be there. Noon-midnight Friday, 10 a.m.-1 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 N. Third St. $30-$50 for a day pass; $85 for a weekend pass; $250 for VIP. galaxycon.com/Richmond.
Jim Breuer Friday
Comedian Jim Breuer, known for his stint on “Saturday Night Live” and the movie “Half Baked” with Dave Chappelle, is bringing his “Live and Let Laugh” tour to town. 8 p.m. (doors at 7) at The National, 708 E. Broad St. $20-$29.50. thenationalva.com or (888) 929-7849.
Celebrate Wiley! at VMFA Saturday
Have you been wanting your kids to learn more about “Rumors of War,” Kehinde Wiley’s monumental sculpture of an African-American man astride a horse at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts? Head to the VMFA this Saturday for a family-friendly celebration of “Rumors of War” with art-making and gallery activities, followed by an African American read-in of children’s literature and art created by African and African American artists. The Celebrate Wiley event will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Atrium, followed at 11 a.m. by the African American Read-In meeting at “Rumors of War” at 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Free. vmfa.museum or (804) 340-1400.
Shiver in the River Saturday
Head to the James for Shiver in the River, which starts with a river cleanup, followed by a 5K walk or run, and ends with a jump into the James River. Stick around for a winter festival under heated tents with food trucks, Hardywood beer for sale, and live music. Benefits Keep Virginia Beautiful. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Historic Tredegar. Participants must raise $75 for the river jump. https://shiverintheriver.com.
Richmond Black Restaurant Experience
Starts Sunday
Richmond Black Restaurant Experience starts this Sunday. Mobile Soul Sunday will bring several food trucks to Kanawha Plaza, 701 E. Canal St., serving Jamaican food, soul food, barbecue and more, plus live music and a kids zone, from noon to 5 p.m. Soul Taco, 1215 E. Main St., will host its first sing-along brunch from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and black-owned Richmond restaurants will offer specials all week long. Last year, over 32,000 people participated in the event. Check out the website for a full list of events: https://www.vablackrestaurantexperience.com. Runs through March 8.
