This week, the Dirtwoman documentary finally comes home, The Connells return to town for a show at The National, giant insects invade the Science Museum of Virginia, and the Children’s Museum of Richmond celebrates Lunar New Year, the Year of the Rat.
Dirtwoman Documentary at Movieland Starts Friday
After introducing Dirtwoman to the world at seven film festivals, the Donnie doc is coming home for a Richmond run. “Spider Mites of Jesus: The Dirtwoman Documentary” will begin an exclusive limited run at Movieland starting Friday. Three showtimes daily at 4:20, 7 and 9:40 p.m. Some nights, filmmaker Jerry Williams will pop in for a Q&A. Movieland at Boulevard Square, 1301 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. $9.50-$12. (804) 354-6008 or www.bowtiecinemas.com/movieland-at-boulevard-square.
‘Giant Insects’
Now open
Six robotic insects created 40 to 120 times larger than life-size have invaded the Science Museum of Virginia. Check out the desert locust with a 20-foot wingspan, a 60-times life-size praying mantis, a wiggling caterpillar. Insect head reproductions show guests how some insects devour food; other interactive stations allow guests to identify insect sounds and witness metamorphosis stages. Live tarantulas, millipedes, beetles and cockroaches are also included in the exhibit. Yikes! 2500 W. Broad St. Included in museum admission of $10-$15.50. www.smv.org or (804) 864-1400. Through Aug. 30.
The Connells Friday
The Raleigh, N.C., band that used to play Richmond regularly returns for a show at The National. Get ready for its jangly, guitar-driven pop-rock take on the American South. 8 p.m. at The National, 708 E. Broad St. $20-$25. thenationalva.com or (888) 929-7849.
‘Harriet Tubman and the Under- ground Railroad’
Opens Friday
The riveting story of Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad comes to life at the Children’s Theatre at Willow Lawn. Harriet and her friend Sarah Bradford narrate her life through drama and music. Times vary at 1601 Willow Lawn Drive. $21. (804) 282-2620 or www.va-rep.org. Through March 1.
Lunar New Year at C-MoR Saturday
The Children’s Museum of Richmond celebrates the Chinese Lunar New Year: Year of the Rat with a dragon parade, performances by local Chinese cultural groups and hands-on art activities for kids. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Children’s Museum of Richmond, Central, 2626 W. Broad St. $8-9. c-mor.org or (804) 474-7062.
