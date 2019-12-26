Christmas may be past, but the holidays are still going with a visit from “The Hip Hop Nutcracker,” a holiday cirque show, Capital City Kwanzaa Festival and more.
‘The Hip Hop Nutcracker’ Thursday
“The Hip Hop Nutcracker” returns to Richmond with a fresh take on the Tchaikovsky classic with hip-hop dancers, a DJ and legendary MC Kurtis Blow. who will open the show with a short set. Just like the original, in the hip-hop version, Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince go on a dream adventure battling a gang of mice. Featuring a diverse cast of characters and using digital graffiti and visuals. 7:30 p.m. at the Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. $37-$67. (800) 514-3849 or etix.com.
Holiday Dreams: A Spectacular Holiday Cirque Friday
A holiday show with cirque performers, holograms, projection mapping and interactive lasers. 7 p.m. at Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. $42-$72. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
Yarn Friday
Brooklyn-based Americana band Yarn swings through Richmond to play The Broadberry, presented by WNRN. The Hackensaw Boys and Thorp Jenson open. 8 p.m. at 2729 W. Broad St. $17-$20. www. thebroadberry.com or (804) 353-1888.
Capital City Kwanzaa Festival
Saturday
Celebrate Kwanzaa with music, dancing and drumming from the Elegba Folklore Society, music performances from Tunji Reggae Band and hip-hop duo OSHUN, a candlelighting ceremony, an African market and more. 1-8 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, 1000 Mosby St. $5-$7; free for children 11 and younger. (804) 644-3900 or http://efsinc.org.
Rumors of War and Edward Hopper
Ongoing
If you haven’t been to the VMFA recently, now is the perfect time to check out “Rumors of War” in front of the museum and watch everybody else taking it in. Plus, the crowd-pleasing Edward Hopper and the American Hotel show is open through the holidays. Times vary; Hopper tickets are $16 for adults, $12 for seniors, $10 for college students and ages 17 and younger, free for ages 6 and younger and for museum members. Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. vmfa.museum or (804) 340-1400.
