Richmond is lighting up this weekend — literally! — with InLight Richmond, a fireworks spectacular set to the “Hamilton” soundtrack at the Diamond and the drive-thru spectacle Illuminate Light show.
InLight Richmond Friday & Saturday
InLight, the roving illuminated arts festival brings light-based art installations and performances to Chimborazo Park this year. Food trucks Carytown Burgers & Fries, Happy Empanada, the Hungry Turtle and more will be there, plus wine and local brews by Stone Brewing Company on tap. 7-11 p.m. 3201 East Broad St. Free. https://1708gallery.org.
Illuminate Light Show
Starts Friday
The drive-thru holiday light show at The Meadow Event Park opens for the holiday season. If you want to see the show which features over a million twinkling lights, we suggest checking them out now before the holidays begin. The line can stretch up to two hours long on the weekends before Christmas. 5:30-10 p.m. $25 per car. Through Dec. 31. 13111 Dawn Blvd., Doswell, Gate 1. (804) 994-7846 or www.illuminatelightshow.com.
Fireworks Spectacular at The Diamond Saturday
“Hamilton” the musical is headed to Richmond next week. And Richmond is ready to celebrate — with fireworks! The Virginia Museum of History & Culture is partnering with the Flying Squirrels for a 15-minute choreographed fireworks show set to the “Hamilton” soundtrack. Chris Jackson, who portrayed George Washington in the original Broadway cast, will be there as well as historical re-enactors. 5-7:30 p.m. The Diamond, 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard. $25. (804) 340-1800 or VirginiaHistory.org/Hamilton.
Old Crow Medicine Show Saturday
The popular Americana string band plays songs from its most recent album “Volunteer,” covers of Bob Dylan’s classic “Blonde on Blonde” and material from the band’s career, which spans more than 20 years. 8 p.m. Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. $22-$55. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
VCU Health Richmond Marathon
Saturday
Heads up, Richmond: It’s marathon weekend! New title sponsor, same great race. You’ll see impromptu cheering sections through town and marked party zones with live music and refreshments. The Funk Brothers will be playing the party zones at The Diamond and at the CVS on Forest Hill Avenue. SetBreak will be at Crossroads Coffee & Ice Cream on Forest Hill Avenue and the VUU Drum Line will get people moving near Virginia Union University and Lombardy Street, just to name a few. 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Go to www.richmondmarathon.org for a full schedule and for street closures.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.