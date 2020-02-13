Love is in the air this week with Galentine’s Day events, Valentine’s Day dinners and “Swan Lake” from the Richmond Ballet.
Galentine’s Day
Thursday
Ladies, grab a gal pal and celebrate friendship on Galentine’s Day. Although Laura Lee’s famous “ovaries before brovaries” dinner is fully booked, Cobra Cabana, 901 W. Marshall St., is hosting a Dolly Parton-lookalike contest; Blue Bee Cider at 1320 Summit Ave. is having Galentine’s cheese and cider flights; Hardywood at 2408 Ownby Lane is hosting a women’s self-defense workshop; and Wine & Design at 2707 W. Broad St. is throwing a girl-friendly paint and sip. Times and prices vary.
Valentine’s Day
Friday
Calling all lovers; so many options, so little time! Whether you’re going for a super romantic dinner at an RVA hotspot or something more casual, such as duckpin bowling at Slingshot, 3301 W. Clay St., or shuffleboard at Tang & Biscuit, 3406 W. Moore St., there are so many ways to spread the love around Richmond this Valentine’s Day. Just make sure you have dining reservations for the places that take them. It’s going to be a busy night.
‘Swan Lake’
Friday-Sunday
Because of concerns about the coronavirus, the Richmond Ballet had to make a quick casting change in “Swan Lake.” Two performers from China were scheduled to perform, but due to travel restrictions, the ballet was able to bring in two top dancers from the American Ballet Theatre in New York. Sarah Lane and Cory Stearns will dance the roles of Odette/Odile and Prince Siegfried at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Richmond Ballet dancers will perform at the remaining shows, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $25-$125. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
Jay & Silent Bob Roadshow Reboot
Saturday
Kevin Smith is swinging through Richmond in a reboot of the Jay and Silent Bob Roadshow, reprising the role that made him famous as the silent New Jersey stoner in his indie hit, “Clerks.” Can you believe “Clerks” is 25 years old? 3:30 p.m. (tickets available at time of writing) and 8 p.m. at The National, 708 E. Broad St. $31-$47. thenationalva.com or (888) 929-7849.
‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ in concert
Saturday
Live screening of “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” backed by the Richmond Symphony, 2 and 8 p.m. at Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. $52.50-$82.50. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
