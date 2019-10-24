The last weekend in October brings pumpkin patches, flying pumpkins, spooky boat rides, and zombies staggering through Carytown.

Eerie Canal Cruise with Camp Kanawha & Pumpkin Patch

Friday and Saturday

Head to the Canal Walk for “Camp Kanawha,” a spooky boat ride that’s like a summer camp gone wrong, for ages 12 and older. Canal boats leave every half-hour from 5 to 9 p.m., with the last boats departing at 8:30 p.m. Plus, on Saturday, there’s a family-friendly cruise from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., suitable for all ages, and a pumpkin patch with a free pumpkins on a first-come, first-served basis. $6-10. venturerichmond.com.

Innsbrook Pumpkin Palooza

Saturday

At this popular fall festival, the main event is pumpkin dunkin’ from a full-size trebuchet. More kid-friendly games and activities include pumpkin bowling, a costume contest, pony rides, a petting zoo, bounce house, face painting and a bubble party. Pumpkin Palooza, celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, typically draws a crowd of 5,000. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Innsbrook, 4951 Lake Brook Drive, Glen Allen. Free entry; pay per game: $1-$5. https://innsbrook.com/event/pumpkin-palooza.

Zombie Walk

Saturday

Zombies are invading Carytown … for the 15th year. Show up to watch the undead lurch through town, or dress yourself up in blood and gore to join the spectacle. The Zombie Walk is expected to begin around 2:30 p.m. across the street from the Byrd Theatre, 2901 W. Cary St. Free. http://richmondzombiewalk.com.

Celtic Fest and Highland Games

Saturday and Sunday

Guys and girls in kilts throw stuff the size of utility poles in the heavy-athletics portion of the Highland Games. Tents and stages will host Highland dancing, bagpipes, bands, shops and vendors, and lots more. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Richmond Raceway Complex, 600 E. Laburnum Ave. $15-$30. (804) 356-1093 or vacelticfestival.com.

Garden Glow at Maymont

Starts Saturday

The Japanese Garden will be open late for a new season of Garden Glow at Maymont. Think gentle, tasteful lights illuminating the waterfall and waterways, not bright displays of “tacky light” season. 6-10 p.m. at Maymont, 1700 Hampton St. $7-$12; free for ages 3 and younger. maymont.org or (804) 358-7166. Through Nov. 10.

— Colleen Curran

Colleen Curran covers arts and entertainment for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She writes the weekly column Top Five Weekend Events.

