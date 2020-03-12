Richmond events are being cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

As of this writing, Shamrock the Block, St. Paddy's Palooza and the Shockoe Bottom Blarney Bash have been postponed.

Other events are still planned as posted. We will update any changes as they come in.

Friday the 13th at Ashland Theatre

Friday-Sunday

Ashland Theatre is celebrating Friday the 13th all weekend with classic horror movie screenings, characters in costume, such as Jason Voorhees and Freddy Krueger, and specialty cocktails that bubble and smoke. On Friday, it’s “Friday the 13th” (of course), Saturday is “Freddy vs. Jason” and Sunday is “A Nightmare on Elm Street.” Movies start at 8 p.m. at 205 England St. $8-$10. www.ashlandtheatre.org or (804) 401-7007.

UPDATE: SHOCKOE BOTTOM BLARNEY BASH HAS BEEN POSTPONED

Was scheduled for Saturday.

Editor's note: This event has been postponed. A rescheduled date will be announced at a later date. Grab an alcoholic beverage — to go! — at Shockoe Bottom restaurants such as Havana ’59 or Rosie Connolly’s and take it to the 17th Street Market for the Blarney Bash with bag pipes by The Metro Richmond Police Emerald Society, Irish dancers and live music. https://www.facebook.com/events/549424089256191/

Andy McKinney enjoys a beer during Shamrock The Block along Boulevard in Richmond VA Sat. March 17, 2018.

UPDATE: SHAMROCK THE BLOCK HAS BEEN POSTPONED.

Was scheduled for Saturday.

Editor's note: This event has been postponed. A rescheduled date will be announced at a later date. Wear something green and head to Shamrock the Block for the first big street party of the season. The beer will be flowing with Hardywood Richmond Lager, Murphy’s Irish Stout, Heineken and others on tap. Dig in to soul food, empanadas, crabcakes and lots more with food vendors My Empanada, Sticks Kebob Shop and Buz & Ned’s, just to name a few. Plus Rappahannock Oyster Co. will be doing a raw bar with oysters on the half shell. With live music and lots of socializing. www.shamrock theblock.com.

St. Patrick’s Day Street Festival at Siné

Saturday

Keep the party going! Within walking distance from the Blarney Bash, Siné Irish Pub throws a popular St. Pat’s street party every year with heated tents on Virginia Street, live music all day, plus Irish drafts, green beer and Irish food specials all day. 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. at 1327 E. Cary St. $5 estimated cover. www.sineirishpub.com or (804) 649-7767.

St. Paddy's Palooza

Dogs at St. Paddy’s Palooza

UPDATE: ST. PADDY'S PALOOZA HAS BEEN POSTPONED

SATURDAY

Editor's note: This event has been postponed. A rescheduled date will be announced at a later date. If you’ve got kids, head to St. Paddy’s Palooza, the family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day festival in Innsbrook. The main attraction (at least in our book) is the hot air-balloon cave with over 1,000 square feet of colorful, open space where kids can run and play with hundreds of beach balls. Hot air balloon-cave tickets $2-$5. Plus live music, Irish bagpipers and dancers, face painting, a rock wall, bounce house, pony rides, barrel train, food and adult beverages. https://innsbrook.com/event/innsbrooks-st-paddys-palooza/

--Colleen Curran

Colleen Curran covers arts and entertainment for the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

