The Simon & Garfunkel Story

Thursday

Sorry, Simon & Garfunkel won’t be reuniting for a concert anytime soon. But here’s the next best thing: The Simon & Garfunkel Story retells their musical journey, from their start in the late ’50s to their dramatic split in the ’70s and their famous “Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981. A full live band will perform hits such as “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” 7:30 p.m. at Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $48.50-$68.50. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.

Dancing with the Stars

Thursday

The all-new live version of “Dancing with the Stars” steps into town doing the fox trot, cha-cha and more. Expect to see DWTS faves including Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson and Emma Slater. 8 p.m. at Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. $59.50-$89.50. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.

Hamiltunes RVA

Saturday

Will HamiltunesRVA be as popular now that RVA has had a taste of the real thing? Find out this weekend with the “Hamilton” singalong where fans are invited to “take your shot” and belt out the chorus with fellow “Hamilton” lovers. 1-5 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, 428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. $15. VirginiaHistory.org or (804) 340-1800.

Pet Expo Saturday

It’s the 20th anniversary of the Pet Expo. Bring your pet for a day of pet activities, check out the pet parade and shop from over 50 vendors. New kid-friendly activities include a bounce house, a stuffed-animal adoption clinic, and face painting. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Richmond Raceway Complex, 600 E. Laburnum Ave. $5-$10; free admission for children ages 5 and younger. Proceeds benefit Henrico Humane Society. www.henricohumane.org/events/petexpo

Richmond Symphony Masterworks Saturday

The Richmond Symphony is looking for a new music director all season long. The latest candidate, Ankush Kumar Bahl (pictured), will lead a masterworks concert of music from John Adams, Mozart and Bruckner, featuring Anthony McGill on clarinet. 8 p.m. at Carpenter Theatre, Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $10-$82. etix.com or (804) 788-1212.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

— Colleen Curran

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription