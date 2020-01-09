The Simon & Garfunkel Story
Thursday
Sorry, Simon & Garfunkel won’t be reuniting for a concert anytime soon. But here’s the next best thing: The Simon & Garfunkel Story retells their musical journey, from their start in the late ’50s to their dramatic split in the ’70s and their famous “Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981. A full live band will perform hits such as “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” 7:30 p.m. at Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $48.50-$68.50. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
Dancing with the Stars
Thursday
The all-new live version of “Dancing with the Stars” steps into town doing the fox trot, cha-cha and more. Expect to see DWTS faves including Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson and Emma Slater. 8 p.m. at Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. $59.50-$89.50. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
Hamiltunes RVA
Saturday
Will HamiltunesRVA be as popular now that RVA has had a taste of the real thing? Find out this weekend with the “Hamilton” singalong where fans are invited to “take your shot” and belt out the chorus with fellow “Hamilton” lovers. 1-5 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, 428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. $15. VirginiaHistory.org or (804) 340-1800.
Pet Expo Saturday
It’s the 20th anniversary of the Pet Expo. Bring your pet for a day of pet activities, check out the pet parade and shop from over 50 vendors. New kid-friendly activities include a bounce house, a stuffed-animal adoption clinic, and face painting. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Richmond Raceway Complex, 600 E. Laburnum Ave. $5-$10; free admission for children ages 5 and younger. Proceeds benefit Henrico Humane Society. www.henricohumane.org/events/petexpo
Richmond Symphony Masterworks Saturday
The Richmond Symphony is looking for a new music director all season long. The latest candidate, Ankush Kumar Bahl (pictured), will lead a masterworks concert of music from John Adams, Mozart and Bruckner, featuring Anthony McGill on clarinet. 8 p.m. at Carpenter Theatre, Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $10-$82. etix.com or (804) 788-1212.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.