This image released by Disney/Lucasfilm shows Daisy Ridley as Rey in a scene from "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

Ho-ho-ho, happy holidays! Grab a drink at a holiday pop-up bar, catch some “Star Wars” fever, witness the return of the Richmond Nativity Pageant in a new location after a two-year hiatus — plus more ways to get in the holiday spirit.

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

Opens Thursday

The finale of the latest trilogy has arrived. May the force be with you — and may we suggest buying your tickets in advance. On Thursday, Movieland will have a fan event where viewers get a collectors coin and free popcorn. On Friday, historic Ashland Theatre will be decked out in “Star Wars” decor, and you can try a specialty cocktail, such as the “Dark ‘N’ Stormtrooper” or the “Qui-Gon Jinn & Tonic” with glow-in-the-dark “lightsaber” cocktail stirrers. (See Movie Listings on Page C2 for times and a review of the film on Page C3.)

Isaac Kirchen, 5, and his mother, Kristin Kirchen, gathered around a bonfire Thursday during a winter solstice celebration on Belle Isle. With them was Tyler Twyford (left), with the James River Park System. Thursday was the shortest day of the year.

Winter Solstice at Belle Isle

Saturday

Celebrate the winter solstice on Belle Isle with a bonfire, cookies and hot beverages, plus caroling and music, followed by an optional evening hike. Free. 4:30-7 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/560658174495500/

B3 Nativity scene

Casey News, portraying the Virgin Mary, and her father, Joseph T. News, as Joseph gather around Theodore Bliley as the baby Jesus. The Richmond Community Nativity Pageant is today at the Carillon at 7 p.m.

Richmond Nativity Pageant

Sunday

The Richmond Nativity Pageant returns after taking two years off due to construction at the Richmond Carillon. This year, the pageant will be held indoors in a new location: the Scottish Rite Temple, 4204 Hermitage Road. The pageant, featuring a cast of hundreds, is a Richmond tradition, now in its 89th year. It typically draws 1,000 to 5,000 attendees. The Scottish Rite Temple has seating for up to 650. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.; performance starts at 7 p.m. Free. https://www.richmondnativitypageant.com.

Carytown Hanukkah

Sunday

Happy Hanukkah! The Tottering Teacup hosts a live menorah lighting for the second year, with latkes courtesy of Perly’s, dreidel games, an “ask the rabbi” booth, plus Hanukkah-themed desserts and tea for purchase. Free. 4-7 p.m. 3222 W. Cary St. (804) 416-5330.

RAPP SESSION

Festive decorations, movies and music again adorn Rapp Session for a holiday-themed pop-up cocktail bar.

Holiday pop-up bars

VARIOUS TIMES

Hurry up and get a drink at holiday-theme pop-up restaurants, such as Miracle on Cary taking over The Jasper at 3113 W. Cary St. through Dec. 31 and Christmas Session at Rapp Session at 318 E. Grace St. through Dec. 29. Or you can go old-school to check out the holiday decorations, gingerbread house and giant tree at The Jefferson Hotel, 101 W. Franklin St. through Jan. 5.

— Colleen Curran

Colleen Curran covers arts and entertainment for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She writes the weekly column Top Five Weekend Events.

