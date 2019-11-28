Happy Thanksgiving weekend, everybody! Get in the official holiday swing with Tacky Lights, a new outdoor ice-skating rink, a model railroad show, “Cinderella” on stage and a concert from J. Roddy Walston and the Business.
Tacky Lights
Starts Thursday
Tacky Lights season is here! Tacky Lights is a Richmond-area tradition in which local houses light up with over-the-top, supersize, mega-wattage displays. The biggies worth checking out this weekend, before the long lines start, are: 8720 River Road, 2300 Wistar Court and 9604 and 9606 Asbury Court in western Henrico County, and 9716 Wendhurst Drive in Glen Allen. Check out the full list of Tacky Lights in the A section or at www.richmond.com/holiday/tacky-lights/ complete with photos and driving directions.
Outdoor ice-skating rink
Opens Friday
The Children’s Museum of Richmond is debuting a 1,344-square-foot outdoor ice-skating rink in front of the museum, timed with the arrival of Legendary Santa. The rink will be open throughout the holiday season; times vary. 2626 W. Broad St. Skating will cost $10, plus $5 for skate rental. c-mor.org or (804) 474-7062.
Model Railroad Show
Friday-Sunday
All aboard, the model railroads are here! Check out elaborate towns, cities and model railroad creations at the Science Museum of Virginia. Plus, little ones can take a ride on the Teddy Bear Express, watch a blacksmith at work and meet Clydesdale horses. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St. $10-$15.50; free for ages 2 and younger. www.smv.org or (804) 864-1400.
‘Cinderella’
Starts Friday
Virginia Rep is staging a dreamy production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” with fairy godmothers, pumpkin carriages and glass slippers, just in time for the holidays. Times vary at the November Theatre, 114 W. Broad St. $36-$63. (804) 282-2620 or va-rep.org. Through Jan. 5.
J. Roddy Walston and the Business
Saturday
The Richmond rocker plays his annual Thanksgiving show with the full band at The National this year. Expect a high-energy performance with lots of local turnout. 8 p.m. at The National, 708 E. Broad St. $20-$23. thenationalva.com or (888) 929-7849. — Colleen Curran
