This week is all Halloween with trick-or-treating and the Halloween parade, followed by foodie marathon Fire, Flour & Fork, Ashland Train Day and a visit from Fantasia.
Oregon Hill Halloween Parade Thursday
Quirky homegrown Halloween Parade features Lily Lamberta and the artist collective All the Saints Theater Company leading the charge with giant artsy puppets set to the theme “A Funeral March for Life As We Had Wished It.” Dress up, join the people parade or just show up and watch. Parade steps off at Monroe Park and winds its way through Oregon Hill, which is also a good spot for trick-or-treating. 7 p.m. at 620 W. Main St. Free to attend. https://www.facebook.com/events/314720532745210/
Halloween on Hanover Thursday
In a Richmond tradition, thousands of trick-or-treaters flock to Hanover Avenue for elaborately decorated Fan houses on Halloween. The 1900 block of Hanover Avenue will be closed to traffic between North Granby Street and North Meadow Street from 5 to 9 p.m. Other popular trick-or-treating spots in Richmond include West Avenue in the Fan, Seminary Avenue in North Side and Broad and Grace streets in Church Hill.
Fire, Flour & Fork Thursday-Sunday
Four-day food festival with fancy blowout dinners, tastings, guest chefs and Smoke on the Water food festival at Henricus. This year’s special guests include Neil Patrick Harris’ husband, chef David Burtka, who will be at Sunday’s drag brunch. Other events include a sold-out “Who’s Your Daddy?” themed dinner at L’Opossum and a Halloween costume contest at The Jefferson Hotel, just to name a few. Times and prices vary. https://fireflourandfork.com.
Ashland Train Day
Saturday
Street party around the train tracks with running trains, model trains, kiddie train rides, live music, touch a truck, a kids zone, plus visits from Tender and Cinder, the train day bears. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Downtown Ashland, South Railroad Avenue and Thompson Street. Free, pay as you go. (804) 412-7288.
Fantasia with Robin Thicke
Sunday
The R&B singer who got her start on American Idol swings through town in support of her new album, “Sketchbook,” with special guests Robin Thicke and The Bonfyre. 7:30 p.m. at Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. $49-$302. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
