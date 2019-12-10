TP Madea's Farewell Tour - Main Graphic.jpg

Tyler Perry’s ‘Madea’s Farewell Play Tour’

 Tyler Perry’s ‘Madea’s Farewell Play Tour’

Tyler Perry’s "Madea’s Farewell Play Tour" will be in the Richmond area in January.

The actor and filmmaker is bringing the third leg of his latest (and final) "Madea" tour to the VSU Multi-Purpose Center at Virginia State University in Petersburg on Friday, Jan. 24.

The play is Perry's 21st and is the play featuring the Madea character, which Perry announced would come to an end with this show. The play features Perry as well as Tamela Mann, David Mann, and Cassi Davis Patton.

Tickets are $75 to $9- and are on sale now at ticketmaster.com and the Tri-City Designs Box Office at the VSU Multi-Purpose Center.

