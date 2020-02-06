Update: The Foreigner show scheduled for Sept. 17 at Innsbrook After Hours has been cancelled.
"Foreigner has decided to end their tour the week prior to our scheduled show at Innsbrook After Hours on September 17. As a result, this show will no longer be happening. We know that many of our fans are disappointed and we hope that we will be able to reschedule them for a future date," Adam Klein, a spokesperson for Innsbrook After Hours, said in an email.
The Foreigner concert was announced earlier this week and was one of the first concerts announced for the Innsbrook After Hours 2020 season.
Jamey Johnson is still scheduled to perform on May 15. More concerts will be announced soon.
Original story Feb. 3, 2020:
Innsbrook After Hours has announced its first two concerts of the new season: country singer Jamey Johnson on May 15 and Foreigner on Sept. 17.
Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. at www.innsbrookafterhours.com. A limited number of early bird general admission tickets for each show will be available for one week for $21.
This year marks Innsbrook After Hours' 35th outdoor concert season.
Jamey Johnson has been nominated for a Grammy 11 times and has been called “one of the greatest country singers of our time,” by the Washington Post.
Foreigner is known for its rock and roll anthems such as "Cold As Ice," "Hot Blooded" and "I Want To Know What Love Is." They've been called one of the most popular rock acts in the world.
More bands will be announced in the new few weeks and throughout the season.
Innsbrook After Hours is located at the SERVPRO of Richmond Pavilion, 4901 Lake Brook Drive in Glen Allen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.