Update: Shamrock the Block, which was scheduled to be held this Saturday, is postponed.
Mike Murphy, a spokesperson for Three One One Productions which hosts the event, said:
"After speaking with the Mayor directly, we have decided that it is in all our interests to postpone Shamrock The Block for now. For those who support the festival, the jobs it creates, the economic benefit to the neighborhood it brings and the basic joy of being outside with your friends, we say thank you and we will be back once the fear of gathering has subsided. Mayor Stoney and the City of Richmond has pledged their full support for Shamrock’s return, and we are grateful for that. Once we have a reschedule date, we will post and let the news outlets know."
Shamrock the Block typically draws 45,000 people.
Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k will be postponed until September 26, according to Sports Backers.
"In accordance with the guidelines announced by Mayor Levar Stoney and the City of Richmond that recommend the postponement of large events in Richmond due to coronavirus (COVID-19), the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger and Virginia529 Kids Run will be moved from the original date of Saturday, March 28, to Saturday, September 19, 2020. Sports Backers is working through details of the postponement and will continue to provide updates to share those details through email, social media, and our website, www.sportsbackers.org," Sports Backers wrote in a statement.
Organizers originally announced Sept. 19 as the new date, but has since changed it to Sept. 26 to avoid conflicting with Rosh Hashanah.
Many events in the Richmond area are being cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns.
On Thursday morning, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney released a statement urging organizers of large events to cancel or postpone events within the city limits due to coronavirus concerns.
Stoney's administration recommends "social distancing" upon the recommendation of public health and public safety officials as well as the Centers for Disease Control Interim Guidance.
“Due to the greater health threat COVID-19 poses to the city’s most vulnerable populations, my administration and its partners are taking all necessary precautions to encourage CDC-recommended social distancing,” Stoney said in the statement.
The CDC defines social distancing as "remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet) from others when possible."
The administration has also designed a web page to provide Richmond’s residents, employees and visitors with the most recent updates on COVID-19 at richmondgov.com/covid19.
The Irish Festival in Church Hill scheduled for March 21-22 has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.
Organizers made the announcement on their Facebook page on Wednesday night:
"In the interest of our community health and well being, and after speaking with the Mayors Office and City Officials, we have to postpone the 35th Annual Irish Festival until a later date. It breaks our heart for this to happen, but we must keep in mind that the purpose of the Festival is to benefit our community and to celebrate our heritage. This is the right choice at this time. We are sorry for the inconvenience and we pray for the health of anyone affected by this situation."
The Irish Festival typically draws 15,000 to 20,000 people over the course of two days. The festival also draws Irish/Celtic vendors from all over the country.
The Irish Festival was planning to celebrate its 35th year in Church Hill. It is typically held the weekend after St. Patrick's Day.
Updated list of event cancellations due to coronavirus concerns:
March 12: VPM's Full Disclosure Live Election 2020 has been cancelled. It was scheduled to be held at the Modlin Center for the Arts.
March 14: Shamrock the Block has been postponed.
March 14-15: Time Travelers Weekend has been cancelled.
March 14: Aoife O'Donovan "Songs and Strings" performance at University of Richmond's Modlin Center for the Arts has been postponed.
March 16: The Richmond Times-Dispatch has postponed its “Strong Voices: Celebrating the Power and Stories of Richmond Women.”
March 21 & March 24: Richmond Forum events have been postponed.
March 28: Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K postponed to Sept. 26.
April 16-19: UR Department of Theatre and Dance production of "How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents" has been canceled. Latest information for Modlin Center for the Arts will be posted here: https://modlin.richmond.edu/covid19.html
The Richmond Times-Dispatch will continue to update this story with other event cancellations or postponements due to coronavirus concerns. Please email Colleen Curran at ccurran@timesdispatch.com to add yours.
“we will be back once the fear of gathering has subsided. “ Hey Mike Murphy, it’s not fear that is dictating the prudence of social distancing, it’s SCIENCE. Sorry that your event was cancelled, but not sorry that it won’t be a source of additional spread of the virus. There are more important things in the world than your party, and blaming this on fear isn’t helpful to the challenges ahead.
This is how responsible leadership responds to a pandemic.
As opposed to this....
“President Trump makes false claims about coronavirus, suggests you can ‘go to work’ if you’re sick”
Can you reach out to Sportbackers about the Monument 10k?
