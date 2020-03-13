Many large events in the Richmond area are being cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns.
On Thursday, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney released a statement urging organizers of large events to cancel or postpone events within the city limits due to coronavirus concerns.
The Stoney administration is recommending that any event expecting to draw more than 100 people to cancel or postpone.
Here's the list of big arts and entertainment events that have been postponed or cancelled in the Richmond and surrounding areas (additions are in bold):
March 14: Shamrock the Block has been postponed.
March 14: Shockoe Bottom Blarney Bash has been postponed.
March 14: St. Paddy's Palooza in Innsbrook has been postponed.
March 14: South of the James Farmers Market has been canceled.
March 15: St. Pat's Day at Hardywood West Creek has been canceled.
March 18-22: James River Film Fest has been canceled.
March 18-22: Virginia Festival of the Book in Charlottesville canceled.
March 21: Richmond SPCA Dog Jog and 5K run has been canceled.
March 21-22: Irish Festival in Church Hill postponed.
March 24: Michelle Obama at the Richmond Forum has been postponed.
March 26-29: French Film Festival postponed until March 25-28, 2021.
March 28: Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K postponed to Sept. 26.
April 16-18: RVA Street Art Festival has been moved to Sept. 25-27.
These events typically draw several thousand people in attendance.
Most Richmond area museums like the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, the Science Museum of Virginia and the Children's Museum of Richmond are remaining open on a regular daily schedule, but have cancelled or postponed special events that would draw a crowd.
Also, as of this writing, many bars are still planning their weekend St. Patrick's Day festivities. Weekend festivities are still planned at Starr Hill Richmond Beer Hall & Rooftop, O'Toole's and Siné Irish Pub. We recommend checking their Facebook pages before heading out to make sure events are still on.
For concerts, promoters will be making the call to cancel or postpone, not the venue. Some performances at the Modlin Center for the Arts have already been cancelled. Their website with COVID-19 announcements is https://modlin.richmond.edu/covid19.html.
The Floozies concert at The National has been postponed, but as of this writing, most other concerts at local venues are going forward as scheduled. Check Facebook pages for The National, The Broadberry, The Tin Pan and others to stay updated. Most ticket holders will also be contacted if there is a change.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch will continue to update this story with other event cancellations or postponements due to coronavirus concerns. Please email Colleen Curran at ccurran@timesdispatch.com to add yours.
