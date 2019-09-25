The Virginia Film Festival has announced its lineup for next month's festival — and it includes the Harriet Tubman biopic that was filmed in Virginia last year.
The Charlottesville festival, which will be held Oct. 23-27, will feature a screening of the eagerly anticipated biopic "Harriet" in advance of its nationwide release on Nov. 1. The film is based on the life of Tubman, the 19th century abolitionist and a leader of the Underground Railroad.
Ethan Hawke, who is currently in Virginia filming his upcoming Showtime series "The Good Lord Bird," will be at the festival for a screening of the Sidney Lumet film "Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead," in which he co-starred opposite the late Philip Seymour Hoffman. Hawke will participate in a conversation after the screening, moderated by Elizabeth Flock of "PBS NewsHour."
Ann Dowd, who stars as Aunt Lydia on Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale," will be on hand to discuss the new documentary she narrated called "Dismantling Democracy."
The film festival will also celebrate the 40th anniversary of the classic 1979 bicycling film "Breaking Away," including a conversation with its lead, Dennis Christopher.
The full program of the festival, which will feature more than 150 films, will be posted online on Thursday at 9 a.m. Tickets will go on sale at noon on Monday at virginiafilmfestival.org and by phone at (434) 924-3376.
