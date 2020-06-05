History is currently in the making with the Black Lives Matter protests and the coronavirus pandemic.
The Virginia Museum of History and Culture, formerly known as the Virginia Historical Society, has been collecting artifacts from both seismic events to add to its collection, including part of the GRTC bus that was recently burned on Broad Street during the first nights of the protests.
The VMHC reached out to the GRTC and "requested that some meaningful part or piece of the bus be saved. [W]e believe the state history museum is the right place for it. They must first complete their own internal processes [and investigation] before they are able to commit. We hope to hear more soon," Jamie Bosket, president and CEO of the museum, said via email.
"History is being made right now, history that will shape the future of our Commonwealth and our nation. It is our job to preserve and share stories and artifacts that tell our collective story," Bosket said.
The Virginia Historical Society has a 200-year history and was originally founded to tell the story of the country's founding fathers. In recent years, the museum changed its name and has been looking to represent more diverse stories of Virginia.
"As we work purposefully to be a better museum that represents all Virginians, we will need help to gather materials essential to telling a full and truthful history," Bosket said.
Besides a piece of the burned GRTC bus, the museum has been collecting signs and posters from the Black Lives Matter protests, as well as clothing, speeches and other personal artifacts.
Since March, the museum has also been collecting items related to the coronavirus, such as numerous audio and video files, personal statements, journals, and even a set of “COVID-19 Sux” beer cans donated by Richmond’s Strangeways Brewing.
"Just as we have artifacts from the 1918 Spanish flu epidemic and the yellow fever, we will have artifacts from the coronavirus," Bosket said. "100 years from now, we'll be telling this story," he said.
