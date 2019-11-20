The Virginia Opera is bringing the opera "Il Postino (The Postman)," based on the 1994 movie, to the Carpenter Theatre at Dominion Energy Center this Friday and Sunday.
The three-act opera is the creation of composer/librettist Daniel Catán and was first commissioned by the Los Angeles Opera in 2010.
This is the first production of the Virginia Opera's new “From Screen to Stage” initiative which aims to feature operatic works adapted from movies.
The opera will be performed in Spanish with English supertitles.
"Il Postino" will be performed Friday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m at the Carpenter Theatre at Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 600 E. Grace St. For tickets, go to etix.com or call (800) 514-3849.
