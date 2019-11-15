“The Walking Dead” spin-off filmed in the Richmond Coliseum and its tunnels earlier this week.
The 48-year-old Richmond Coliseum has been closed to the public for the past year.
A spokeswoman for the city of Richmond department of Parks and Recreation, which oversees event permitting in the city, confirmed the filming this week.
Richmond and nearby locations have served as post-apocalyptic scenes for the cable TV show since the crew arrived this summer.
The third scripted series in “The Walking Dead” franchise will follow the first generation of kids coming of age in the zombie apocalypse. It’s been described as a “Lord of the Flies” type situation where some characters will become heroes, others will become villains.
The untitled series spent three weeks filming in Hopewell over the summer with a big scene involving a plane crash.
It’s been speculated that the plane crash will start off the show, introducing the main characters and plunging them into a new environment that they will need to figure out.
The show has also been seen filming on the Virginia Commonwealth University campus, the Virginia State University campus, and Petersburg.
The crew is expected to continue filming in the Richmond area through December.
“Younger” star Nico Tortorella will play a lead male role named Felix. Other characters will be played by Annet Mahendru and up-and-coming young actors including Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu and Hal Cumpston.
The 10-episode series will air on AMC in the spring.
