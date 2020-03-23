"The Walking Dead: World Beyond" spin-off that was filmed in the Richmond area will not premiere on April 12 on AMC, as expected.

AMC announced on Twitter that the premiere date has been moved to later this year.

The spin-off spent over six months in the Richmond area starting last summer, filming 10 episodes of the series. It was originally planned to premiere after the season finale of "The Walking Dead."

The series, which will be limited to two seasons, filmed in Hopewell, Petersburg, Richmond and surrounding areas.

According to the Virginia Film Office, the spin-off generated over $48 million in direct spending in Virginia in the six-plus months it spent here.

ccurran@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6151

Twitter: @collcurran

Tags

Colleen Curran covers arts and entertainment for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She writes the weekly column Top Five Weekend Events.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email