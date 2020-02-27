On Saturday, the Virginia War Memorial will open its $25 million, 28,000-square-foot expansion to the public.
The project has added a new Shrine of Memory, which honors the names of Virginians lost in the war on terrorism, as well as the C. Kenneth Wright Pavilion, a 25,000-square-foot expansion which includes a new grand lobby, an exhibit hall, an art gallery, a research library and a new underground parking lot.
“We don’t want to be one of Richmond’s best-kept secret anymore,” said Clay Mountcastle, director of the memorial. “Our greatest challenge is letting people know who we are and what we do.”
Opened to the public in 1956, the original Virginia War Memorial was constructed to honor the nearly 10,000 Virginians who lost their lives during World War II.
The Virginia War Memorial was built overlooking the James River in a style suggestive of a Greek temple with an open-air pavilion draped with huge sheets of glass on which the names of the dead could be listed. The Shrine of Memory included, as it does today, a 22-foot tall statue of a female figure in grief.
In 1981, the Shrine of Memory was expanded to include the names of Virginians killed in action during the Vietnam War. In 1996, the names of those who died in the first Persian Gulf War were added.
In 2010, the Memorial added the Galanti Education Center.
“Education is one of the most important things we do here,” Jeb Hockman, a spokesperson for the memorial, said. “There’s not much point in having a name on a wall if you don’t know [why it’s there].”
But as the years passed, so did the conflicts and the names of the dead increased.
In 2017, ground was broken for the $25 million expansion and an additional Shrine of Memory.
Located across from the existing Shrine of Memory, the new shrine has been constructed in the same open-air pavilion style with the names of the lost inscribed on glass. It has 175 names inscribed with room for more to be added. Staff Sgt. Ian McLaughlin, 29, of Newport News, who was killed in Afghanistan on Jan. 11, is the most recent name added.
Together, the two shrines honor nearly 12,000 people.
“To give honor to those names, you have to create a living memorial,” Mountcastle said.
The new 25,000-square-foot expansion houses a 350-seat auditorium and lecture hall, the Virginia Medal of Honor Gallery, an exhibit hall with rotating exhibits, a veterans’ art gallery and a long-distance learning studio.
“Military Photography: An Added Dimension” is currently on view displaying immersive 3D photographs from the Civil War through Iraqi conflicts. Photographs by Richmond Times-Dispatch photographer Dean Hoffmeyer from a deadly attack in Iraq in 2004 are also featured in the exhibit.
The new underground parking garage has increased the facility’s parking from 40 parking spots to 168.
The majority of the funding was provided by the Commonwealth of Virginia, with $5 million raised from private donors.
