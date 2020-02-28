It's leap year babies and anniversaries season, which comes once every four years. The chances of being born on Feb. 29 are 1 in 1,461 according to the BBC and in 2017, there were about 187,000 in the U.S. Computers frequently don't have a "29" option to choose from for birth dates. Others have rare wedding anniversaries that come around every four years.
"I think it's made me always like being different," said 56-year-old leapling Clover Harris. "In eight years, I'll be sweet 16."
Read more of their stories.
Makeya Perkinson, North Chesterfield
Every four years, Makeya Perkinson’s sons call her their “little sister.” They’re nine and 14 years old, and Makeya is rounding the eight-year mark — even though her license states she’s 32.
Her youngest is just starting to comprehend the concept behind the phenomenon.
“He used to be very angry when people would say, ‘You’re seven years old’ and he’d say, ‘She’s not seven!’” the North Chesterfield resident said. “Now he’s like ‘I understand why they say you’re seven, because your birthday only came seven times.’”
In the non-leap year years, Perkinson feels like she’s stealing someone else’s birthday. She celebrates March 1 on non-leap years and combines with her aunt, whose birthday is that same day.
Leap year or not, there’s almost always seafood involved. She doesn’t go as far as squid, but mussels are the go-to, and the more oysters, the better.
Her 12th birthday, or fourth in leap years, might as well have been seafood-themed, with the amount of crab legs and homemade shrimp gumbo available. On leap years, her mother goes out of her way to make sure that Perkinson knows it’s her day.
“Now if it was any other day, eh. But on my birthday, she makes sure she comes through all the time,” Perkinson said. “She never fails me.”
Last minute, her plans to hit Las Vegas for the weekend fell through and now, she’s planning a retirement party for a worker leaving on Friday. She doesn’t mind, though. Vegas will always be there.
And who knows? Maybe by the time she turns nine, she’ll have hit Jamaica and Egypt, too.
Kelly and Steve Bolvari, Henrico
The priest wasn’t happy they wanted to get married in six months. In the Catholic Church, engaged couples usually take a year of classes, some for two, in a preparation ceremony called “Pre-Cana.” But when they approached their priest in 1992, Kelly and Steve Bolvari had already been engaged for four years and dating for five.
Eventually, the priest at Our Lady of Lourdes in Henrico gave in on the condition that they take a condensed form of classes, which Kelly jokingly called “drive-thru courses.” The catch: the only date that worked for all parties was Feb. 29.
“I wrote it down as ‘29/92.’ I just loved the numbers,” Kelly said. “That was it. It wasn’t like we planned it.”
They’re still told by family members that their wedding was the best one they’ve been to, which they joke might be due to the fact that it was an open bar and when the bartender left her post, a partygoer began giving out giant liquor pours.
Because of their leap year anniversary, it took the couple 28 years of marriage to reach the 7-year-itch, a term coined in the 1950s referring to how at the seven-year-mark, couples hit a relationship slump.
But three kids later, Kelly and Steve throw their head back in laughter at the idea of not being in it for the long haul. It’s their anniversary too, Steve said.
“My bottom line is we just got lucky. There’s no science to it,” Kelly said. “I feel the same way about having kids. We just got lucky.”
On Saturday, Kelly will be cheering on her daughter at a swim meet while Steve takes his sons to GalaxyCon, a cosplay convention — the family thrives on anything science fiction.
If schedules align and they end up altogether at the dinner table, it’ll be enough. If not, that’s OK, too. They have over 28 more years to celebrate.
Clover Harris, Richmond
When Clover Harris came back to Richmond after 15 years in Kazakhstan and five in Turkey, River of Life Community Church on Woodman Road had a congregation of 20. Her husband became pastor of the church, and they told the church they wanted it to be a safe space for people of different cultures, regardless of religion.
On Tuesday nights, she offers free ESL beginner and advanced courses at the church for 50 to 75 people, a majority of which she says are people from Afghanistan. Lately, they’ve had more Arabic and Spanish speakers, in addition to a young Turkish woman.
Most weeks, students bring in food from their home country, and on Saturday, they’ll continue the trend at Harris’ birthday party. It was supposed to be a secret, but her husband isn’t good with those, she said chuckling. She’ll be turning 14 years old — 56 if you want to be technical.
“I just love our people. They’re my life you know? They’re family,” Harris said. “I look so forward to just having them all together. We’re going to have Iraqi food and all these different types of foods. That’s what I love.”
It was her Turkish neighbors who brought she and her husband into their homes, helped pay their bills and interpreted a language for them that they didn’t know. That’s what she wanted to bring to Richmond. People who need help are everywhere, she added.
In Istanbul, she opened an international church, where she frequently received refugees fleeing persecution, including a Yazidi family before the 2014 genocide in Iraq. Harris visited them in Germany, where they now reside, in 2015.
“The fear of what they felt was very overpowering, and has just given us such a compassion for people that are in those kinds of situations,” Harris said. “This is just who we are, we love people from all over and we want to welcome them.”
