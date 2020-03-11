Watch Wilco & Sleater Kinney

Watch Wilco & Sleater Kinney

Wilco and Sleater-Kinney are headed to Richmond this summer on their “It’s Time” Summer 2020 co-headlining tour.

The co-headliners will perform at Altria Theater on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. at the Altria Theater Box Office, online at AltriaTheater.com or Etix.com, and by phone at 800-512-ETIX (3849). Tickets start at $49.50. Additional fees apply.

Wilco's latest album is "Ode to Joy." Sleater-Kinney's latest album is "The Center Won’t Hold." Both were released in 2019.

