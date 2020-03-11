Wilco and Sleater-Kinney are headed to Richmond this summer on their “It’s Time” Summer 2020 co-headlining tour.
The co-headliners will perform at Altria Theater on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. at the Altria Theater Box Office, online at AltriaTheater.com or Etix.com, and by phone at 800-512-ETIX (3849). Tickets start at $49.50. Additional fees apply.
Wilco's latest album is "Ode to Joy." Sleater-Kinney's latest album is "The Center Won’t Hold." Both were released in 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.