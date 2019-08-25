Sunny skies, 80-degree weather and low humidity drew a long line of visitors to the Chesterfield County Fair on Sunday.
“This is the biggest crowd I’ve seen in years at this time of day,” Jim Shelburn, a volunteer at one of the gates, said early Sunday afternoon. “Friday night’s weather was awful with storms. But this is beautiful.”
Around 50,000 people are expected to turn out to the Chesterfield Fair County Fair during its nine-day run, depending on the weather, according to organizers.
This year is the Chesterfield County Fair’s 106th year in operation and its 30th at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds location.
“We come to the fair every year. It’s a tradition for us,” Erin and Chris Barr said while they watched their 5-year-old son, Joseph, jump and flip somersaults on an inflatable ride. “This is the best weather we’ve seen in a decade.”
“It’s easier to navigate than the State Fair of Virginia and is more community oriented. You always run into someone you know,” Chris Barr said.
Chris Johnson won a giant stuffed fish for his kids, Charlotte, 4, and Reid, 6.
The Army veteran surprised his kids with a day at the fair, thanks to Military Appreciation Day, on Sunday, which offered free admission to active and retired military.
Johnson served in the Army as field artillery at Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq.
Sunday also saw a military appreciation parade and a free performance from the Fort Lee Military Band.
Many people in attendance said they came to the fair for the midway rides, the petting zoo and the fried food like funnel cakes and blooming onions.
But the 106-year-old fair also sported some new attractions, like a three-ring circus with jugglers, clowns and a motorcyclist doing tricks in a cage ball.
Jason Lurie brought The Butterfly Encounter, a traveling butterfly tent filled with 180 butterflies, from Florida to the fair.
“We have everything from monarchs to swallowtails,” Lurie said.
Visitors could go inside the tent, handle the butterflies, feed them with nectar sticks and take pictures with them. After each stop, Lurie said that he releases the butterflies into the wild.
"I like to change things up and keep it interesting," Brenda White, fair manager, said.
Her favorite attraction this year?
The Brad Matchett Agricadabra Show, a comedy hypnotist, who performs nightly at the fair. He can hypnotize people, put them to sleep and get them to say funny things, while also educating the audience about agriculture.
"He's hilarious," White said.
The Chesterfield County Fair runs through Saturday.
