We have lots of great fall festivals to look forward to this month, including the return of Richmond favorites like the Armenian Food Festival in the West End, St. Benedict Oktoberfest in the Museum District and Stone’s Throw Down RVA on Brown’s Island.
Plus, there are some new things to look forward to, like the Richmond Symphony’s Big Tent stopping by Three Chopt’s Bandy Field, an all-you-can-eat crab feast at Hanover Vegetable Farm and Richmond Veg Fest moving to Byrd Park this year.
Clear your calendar and get ready to dig in:
ARMENIAN FOOD FESTIVAL
Friday-Sunday
It’s the 61st year for the Armenian Food Festival, a West End favorite dishing up shish kebabs, stuffed grape leaves, hummus and fresh baked items, plus traditional music and dancing. Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday noon-5 p.m. at St. James Armenian Church, 834 Pepper Ave. armenianfoodfestival.com.
DOWN ON THE FARM CRAB FEAST
Saturday
All-you-can-eat crab festival at Hanover Vegetable Farm with live music and beer for sale. Plus BBQ, hot dogs and corn on the cob. $36 for food, beer, wine and drinks for extra charge. 2-7 p.m. 13580 Ashland Road. www.hanover vegetablefarm.com.
WORLD HERITAGE FESTIVAL & FESTIVAL OF KITES
Saturday
The World Heritage Festival from the D.C. area is coming to Richmond for the first time this year. The family-friendly festival will bring music and folk dances from Bolivia, Brazil, Romania and Turkey, plus ethnic food vendors, arts and crafts and many other items for sale. There will also be a Festival of Kites, where visitors are welcome to bring their own kite to fly, plus a kids’ zone. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission. www.facebook.com/events/ 1979314049041516.
RICHMOND BLUEGRASS FEST
Saturday, Sept. 14
Bluegrass music from the Slack Family Bluegrass Band, the Hot Seats and many more plus plenty of craft beer. 1-10 p.m. Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, 2408 Ownby Lane. Free entry, pay as you go. hardywood.com.
THREE CHOPT BIG TENT COMMUNITY FESTIVAL
Saturday, Sept. 14
The Richmond Symphony’s Big Tent stops by Bandy Field on Three Chopt in the West End for the first time for a blowout day of performances featuring a variety of performers including Heavy Shtetl, a lively local klezmer band; Doctors of Jazz; Jonathan Austin; and the Richmond Symphony. Plus food trucks, an instrument petting zoo, hula-hooping, face painting, farm animals and more. 1-7:30 p.m. Bandy Field, 6801 Three Chopt Road. Rain date Sunday, Sept. 15. Free. www.richmondsymphony.com.
RICHMOND TATTOO, ARTS & MUSIC FESTIVAL
Friday, Sept. 13-Sunday, Sept. 15
Over 150 tattoo artists, muralists and musicians gather for a weekend festival. Featuring artists from around the world; local artists Matt Lively and Sterling Hundley; Jon Markel of Carbon Leaf sharing his latest music project; and more. Plus food trucks, artisanal products for sale, air sex and tattoo competitions. DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 1021 Koger Center Blvd. $20-$100, times vary. www.rvatattooarts.com.
43RD STREET FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS
Saturday, Sept. 14
Fine art and craft festival with food and music. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free entry. 43rd Street and Forest Hill Avenue. www.43rdstgallery.com.
RICHMOND VEG FEST
Saturday, Sept. 14
Veggie Fest is moving this year to Byrd Park to have more space and better parking. But you’ll find the same great mix of Richmond restaurants serving up their take on vegetable-friendly dishes, plus vendors, speakers, music, belly dancers and more. Byrd Park, 1301 Blanton Ave. Noon-6 p.m. Free entry, pay as you go. www.veggiefest.org.
ST. BENEDICT OKTOBERFEST
Friday, Sept. 20-Sunday, Sept. 22
Celebrate Oktoberfest in the heart of the Museum District under white tents with a vast selection of German and local craft beer, German cuisine, plus a Christkindlmarkt and children’s play area. Free entry; pay as you go. 4-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 300 N. Sheppard St. www.st benedictoktoberfest.com.
RICHMOND DOG FEST
Saturday, Sept. 21
Bring your four-legged friend to the Richmond Dog Festival in Chimborazo Park. With dog trainers, sitters and treats, plus live music, food trucks and beer for sale for the adults. Hosted by Enrichmond. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 3215 E. Broad St. $1 suggested donation. enrichmond.org.
SHOCKOE TACO FESTIVAL
Saturday, Sept. 21
First-time taco festival in Shockoe Bottom featuring tacos from Shockoe Bottom restaurants, entertainment and local vendors. 5-10 p.m. 17th Street Market, 100 N. 17th St. Free entry, pay as you go. www.facebook.com/17thStreetMarket.
FESTIVAL OF INDIA
Saturday, Sept. 21 & Sunday, Sept. 22
Indian cuisine, dancing, music, clothing and jewelry for sale. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 N. Third St. Free entry, pay as you go. www.thefestivalofindia.org.
STONE’S THROW DOWN RVA
Saturday, Sept. 21
Craft beer and music festival with music from J. Roddy Walston and the Business, White Denim, Cory Wong, Howlin’ Rain and the Long Ryders. 3-10 p.m. $15-$20. Brown’s Island. www.stonebrewing.com.
SHACK-UP MUSIC FESTIVAL
Friday, Sept. 27 & Saturday, Sept. 28
Two-day indoor and outdoor music festival at The Broadberry featuring 11 bands. $10-$50, times vary. 2729 W. Broad St. www.thebroadberry.com.
VA PRIDEFEST
Saturday, Sept. 28
VA PrideFest brings performers, music, vendors, food trucks and festivities to celebrate the LGBTQ community. Featuring pop star Betty Who, known for her hit “Somebody Loves You,” Ongina and Dax! from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and Vander Von Odd from “Dragula.” Noon-8 p.m. Brown’s Island. Free entry, pay as you go. www.vapride.org.
FALL FESTIVAL GALLMEYER FARMS
Saturday, Sept. 28 & Sunday, Sept. 29
Pick your own pumpkins at Gallmeyer Farms, plus live music, free activities for kids, hayrides, a hay bale maze and arts and crafts. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free entry, pay as you go. 4506 Millers Lane. gallmeyerfarms.com.
CENTER OF THE UNIVERSE OKTOBERFEST
Saturday, Sept. 28 & Sunday, Sept. 29
Two-day Oktoberfest celebration with traditional German music, German-inspired food, German-style brews and the 2019 Das Bier Run. Friday 4-10 p.m., Saturday noon-9 p.m. Free entry, pay as you go. 11293 Air Park Road. Ashland, cotubrewing.com.
PARTY ON THE AVENUES
Sunday, Sept. 29
West End street party with live music, craft beer and wine, vendors and kids activities. Free entry, pay as you go. Noon-6 p.m. Libbie and Patterson avenues. www.westhampton rva.com/partyontheavenues.
STATE FAIR OF VIRGINIA
Friday, Sept. 27-Sunday, Oct. 6
Midway rides, animals, agriculture and entertainment. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday and Monday-Thursday. The Meadow Event Park, Doswell. $10-$15; ages 4 and younger free; midway rides extra. www.statefairva.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.