San Francisco’s Raheem Mostert capped a strong stretch run with a historic performance in the NFC title game:

Ran 29 times for 220 yards, the second most in a postseason game in NFL history behind the Rams’ Eric Dickerson, who ran for 248 yards in 1985.

Rushing total is most by a 49ers running back in team history, regular season or postseason.

Scored four rushing touchdowns, most in a playoff game since the Patriots’ LeGarrette Blount scored that many in 2013 and the most in any conference-championship game.

Joined Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith of the Cowboys and Thurman Thomas of the Bills as the only running backs to rush for at least 150 yards and three TDs in a conference championship game.

Since Week 12, Mostert has rushed for 11 touchdowns, tops in the NFL.

