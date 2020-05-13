"The Good Lord Bird," Ethan Hawke's Showtime series that was filmed in Virginia starting last summer, has a new premiere date: Sunday, Aug. 9, on Showtime at 10 p.m.

Hawke stars as the controversial abolitionist John Brown in the seven-episode series from Blumhouse Television, based on the National Book Award-winning novel by James McBride.

Watch the trailer here: https://youtu.be/H-Tm63y-S4s

Virginia writer Mark Richard served as the main screenwriter and showrunner for the series.

"The Good Lord Bird" filmed in Powhatan -- where the crew built an entire Western town -- Church Hill, Rocketts Landing, downtown Richmond and Petersburg.

The series stars Ethan Hawke, who also served as executive producer, Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”), Steve Zahn (“Planet of the Apes”), Orlando Jones (“American Gods”), Ellar Coltrane (“Boyhood”), Wyatt Russell (“Lodge 49”) and Maya Hawke ("Stranger Things").

The series was originally set to premiere in February but was pushed back to the late summer. Go to https://www.sho.com/the-good-lord-bird for more.