Balsam Range

Balsam Range

 David J. Simchock

Thursday

THEATER

Lewis and Tolkien — Of Wardrobes and Rings: A play set in Oxford’s Eagle & Child pub brings together the legendary writers for one last evening of conversation. Times vary at Libby S. Gottwald Playhouse, Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. etix.com or (800) 514-3849. $30.50-$58. Through Sunday.

Small Mouth Sounds: Bess Wohl’s drama about six strangers who escape city life for a silent retreat in the woods to confront their inner demons. Previews Thursday and Friday. Times vary at Virginia Rep’s Theatre Gym, 114 W. Broad St. Previews $20; regular performances start at $37. (804) 282-2620 or va-rep.org. Through March 29. Contains nudity and adult content; recommended for patrons ages 18 and older.

Friday

COMEDY

Michael Rapaport: Actor and comedian known for his roles in “True Romance” and “Mighty Aphrodite” brings his stand-up set to the Funny Bone Comedy Club & Restaurant. 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. 11800 W. Broad St. $25-$40. For ages 21 and older. http://richmond.funnybone.com.

EVENTS

Richmond Home & Garden Show: More than 250 home improvement and gardening exhibitors all in one place, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at Richmond Raceway Complex, 600 E. Laburnum Ave. $7-$9; free for children 12 and younger. richmondhomeandgarden.com.

Young + Artful: VisArts’ junior board hosts an evening geared toward young professionals with live music and dancing, food and drinks, artist demos and limited-edition artwork for sale. 8 p.m. at Visual Arts Center of Richmond, 1812 W. Main St. $60. www.visarts.org or (804) 353-0094.

MUSIC

Balsam Range: Bluegrass group from North Carolina plays the Ashland Theatre, 7:30 p.m. at 205 England St. $30-$40. www.ashlandtheatre.org or (804) 401-7007.

Saturday

MUSIC

Richmond Symphony Tribute to Uncommon Women: Masterworks concert featuring music from Rossini, Tchaikovsky, Clara Schumann and Joan Tower, 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Carpenter Theatre, Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $10-$82. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.

Sunday

ART

Agents of Change Female Activism in Virginia from Women’s Suffrage to Today: New exhibit at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture explores a century of women’s social and political activism in Virginia, 428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Suggested donation: $5-$10. VirginiaHistory.org or (804) 340-1800. Through Sept. 27.

— Colleen Curran

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started