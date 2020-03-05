Thursday
THEATER
Lewis and Tolkien — Of Wardrobes and Rings: A play set in Oxford’s Eagle & Child pub brings together the legendary writers for one last evening of conversation. Times vary at Libby S. Gottwald Playhouse, Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. etix.com or (800) 514-3849. $30.50-$58. Through Sunday.
Small Mouth Sounds: Bess Wohl’s drama about six strangers who escape city life for a silent retreat in the woods to confront their inner demons. Previews Thursday and Friday. Times vary at Virginia Rep’s Theatre Gym, 114 W. Broad St. Previews $20; regular performances start at $37. (804) 282-2620 or va-rep.org. Through March 29. Contains nudity and adult content; recommended for patrons ages 18 and older.
Friday
COMEDY
Michael Rapaport: Actor and comedian known for his roles in “True Romance” and “Mighty Aphrodite” brings his stand-up set to the Funny Bone Comedy Club & Restaurant. 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. 11800 W. Broad St. $25-$40. For ages 21 and older. http://richmond.funnybone.com.
EVENTS
Richmond Home & Garden Show: More than 250 home improvement and gardening exhibitors all in one place, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at Richmond Raceway Complex, 600 E. Laburnum Ave. $7-$9; free for children 12 and younger. richmondhomeandgarden.com.
Young + Artful: VisArts’ junior board hosts an evening geared toward young professionals with live music and dancing, food and drinks, artist demos and limited-edition artwork for sale. 8 p.m. at Visual Arts Center of Richmond, 1812 W. Main St. $60. www.visarts.org or (804) 353-0094.
MUSIC
Balsam Range: Bluegrass group from North Carolina plays the Ashland Theatre, 7:30 p.m. at 205 England St. $30-$40. www.ashlandtheatre.org or (804) 401-7007.
Saturday
MUSIC
Richmond Symphony Tribute to Uncommon Women: Masterworks concert featuring music from Rossini, Tchaikovsky, Clara Schumann and Joan Tower, 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Carpenter Theatre, Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $10-$82. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
Sunday
ART
Agents of Change Female Activism in Virginia from Women’s Suffrage to Today: New exhibit at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture explores a century of women’s social and political activism in Virginia, 428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Suggested donation: $5-$10. VirginiaHistory.org or (804) 340-1800. Through Sept. 27.
