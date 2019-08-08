Richmond Night Market

DJ Billy Crystal Fingers will be spinning at the Richmond Night Market on Saturday.

 James Loving

Thursday

CONCERT

Brett Young: Country pop singer performs at Innsbrook After Hours, 6 p.m. at ServPro of Richmond Pavilion, 4901 Lake Brook Drive, Glen Allen. $31-$36. (800) 514-3849 or www.innsbrookafterhours.com.

DANCE

Ezibu Muntu: A performance of African dance, 8:30 p.m. at Dogwood Dell, adjacent to 1300 Blanton Ave. Free. (804) 646-1031 or www.richmondgov.com/parks.

EVENT

Mural painting: Watch and interact with artist Noah Scalin as he paints a mural at The Broadberry that will be used for this year’s Richmond Folk Festival poster. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (times subject to change) at 2729 W. Broad St. www.richmondfolkfestival.org. Free. Continues Friday.

Saturday

DANCE

City Dance Theatre: Performance from Richmond’s modern dance youth company, 8:30 p.m. at Dogwood Dell, adjacent to 1300 Blanton Ave. Free. (804) 646-1031 or www.richmondgov.com/parks.

EVENT

Richmond Night Market: Unique vendors, music, farmers market, kids’ activities and more. 5-10 p.m. at 17th Street Market, 100 N. 17th St. Free entry; pay as you go. (804) 874-4045 or www.richmondnightmarketva.com.

FESTIVAL

Cider Under the Stars: Sample ciders from Big Fish Cider, Blue Bee, Buskey and many more Virginia cideries, plus listen to live music and purchase food. 5-9 p.m. at Stony Point Fashion Park, 9200 Stony Point Parkway. $25-$40 for five to 10 sampling tickets. www.eventbrite.com.

Tuesday

CONCERT

Beres Hammond: Reggae from one of Jamaica’s best singers and songwriters, 8 p.m. at The National, 708 E. Broad St. $25-$30. (888) 929-7849 or thenationalva.com.

