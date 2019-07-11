Thursday

EVENT

Science On Tap: Explore the new “Pompeii: The Immortal City” exhibit without any kids and have some grown-up fun, including an Italian wine and cheese pairing, an astronomy show about volcanoes in space, a beer truck, food trucks and more. 6-10 p.m. at the Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St. $10-$15; Pompeii tickets an additional $7-$10. www.smv.org or (804) 864-1400.

Friday

THEATER

“Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical”: Tag along with 8-year-old Lily Polkadot, the first Polkadot to attend school in the “Squares Only” small town of Rockaway. Times vary at Children’s Theatre at Willow Lawn, 1601 Willow Lawn Drive. For ages 5 and older. $21 and up. (804) 282-2620 or va-rep.org. Through Aug. 11.

Saturday

CONCERT

Jammin’ on the James: The Grace Street Seven plays a concert at Wilton House. 6-8 p.m. at 215 S. Wilton Road. Free. www.wiltonhousemuseum.org or (804) 282-5936.

Carbon Leaf: Richmond Celtic rockers celebrate their 25th anniversary with a performance at Music at Maymont. Chris Jacobs opens. Doors open at 6 p.m.; music begins at 6:30 p.m. at 1700 Hampton St. entrance. $20-$30. Details: musicatmaymont.com.

FESTIVAL

American Food Festival: Dig in to hot dogs, barbecue, ribs, ice cream and more American goodies at Center of the Universe Brewing Co. Noon-7 p.m. at 11293 Air Park Road, Ashland. Free entry; pay as you go. cotubrewing.com or (804) 368-0299.

Sunday

CONCERT

Gospel Fest: Featuring music from The Ingramettes, Resound, Virginia Aires and more. 5 p.m. at Dogwood Dell, 1300 Blanton Ave. Free. Call (804) 646-1031 for more information or rain dates. www.richmondgov.com/parks.

