Thursday

FILM

Afrikana Independent Film Fest: Four-day film festival showcasing the power of black and brown storytelling. Featured films include the Ken Burns’ documentary “The Central Park Five,” Solange Knowles’ short film “When I Get Home,” the Virginia premiere of the documentary “The Remix: Hip Hop x Fashion,” a panel discussion with fashion designer Dapper Dan, and a Saturday program of over 30 short films. Times and venues vary. $10-$50. www.afrikanafilmfestival.org. Through Sunday.

Friday

EVENT

Shockoe Eclectic: Evening market with vendors, arts and crafts, live music and patio dining at Shockoe Bottom restaurants. 5-9 p.m. at 17th Street Market, 100 N. 17th St. (804) 646-1115 or www.facebook.com/events/356968565209010.

Saturday

CONCERT

Brantley Gilbert: Country music star heads to Innsbrook After Hours, 6 p.m. at ServPro of Richmond Pavilion, 4901 Lake Brook Drive, Glen Allen. $36-$75. www.innsbrookafterhours.com or (800) 514-3849.

Sunday

CONCERT

Dweezil Zappa: Frank Zappa’s famous son stops in town at The National, 7:30 p.m. (doors at 6:30 p.m.) at 708 E. Broad St. $26-$73. thenationalva.com or (888) 929-7849.

Tuesday

THEATER

“Charlie & the Chocolate Factory:” Broadway in Richmond kicks off its new season with the musical version of Roald Dahl’s classic novel. Times vary at Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. $39.50-$88.50. etix.com or (800) 514-3849. Through Sunday.

Wednesday

CONCERT

Kane Brown: The “What If” breakout country music singer plays Innsbrook After Hours, 6 p.m. (gates open at 5 p.m.) at ServPro of Richmond Pavilion, 4901 Lake Brook Drive, Glen Allen. $31-$79. www.innsbrookafterhours.com or (800) 514-3849.

