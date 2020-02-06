Thursday
BENEFIT
Choco!: Chocolate fountains, desserts, drinks, live music, auction to support Family Lifeline. 6-9 p.m. at Main Street Station, 1500 E. Main St. $100. www.chocorva.com.
MUSIC
Rush Hour at Hardywood: Laid-back concert from the Richmond Symphony with craft beer and food trucks. 6:30 p.m. at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, 2408 Ownby Lane. $20. www.etix.com.
Saturday
CONCERTs
Legends on Grace: The Magical Music of Burt Bacharach featuring Susan Greenbaum. 2 and 7 p.m. at Rhythm Hall, Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $20-$65. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
The SteelDrivers: Grammy-winning bluegrass band stops at the University of Richmond’s Modlin Center on tour for its new album, “Bad for You.” After the band’s 2016 Grammy win, lead singer and guitarist Gary Nichols decided to leave the band. The group discovered its new lead singer, Kelvin Damrell, on YouTube. 7:30 p.m. Modlin Center, 410 Westhampton Way. tickets.modlin.richmond.edu or (804) 289-8980. Sold out.
