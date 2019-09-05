Thursday
CONCERT
Fuzzy Cactus: Buzzed about local show with Iron Reagan doing crossover thrash, hip-hop’s Nickelus F and noise rockers Slump at the new North Side rock ’n’ roll bar. 9 p.m. at 221 W. Brookland Park Blvd. $10. www.fuzzycactusrva.com.
THEATER
“Falsettos:” The Tony Award-winning musical about a charming, neurotic gay man named Marvin and the notion of modern family starts this week at Richmond Triangle Players. Times vary at 1300 Altamont Ave. $20-$40. www.rtriangle.org or (804) 346-8113. Through Oct. 5.
“Passing Strange”: A rock ’n’ roll musical that exploded on Broadway is being staged at the Firehouse Theatre. Times vary at 1609 W. Broad St. $20-$45. www.firehousetheatre.org or (804) 355-2001. Through Oct. 18.
Saturday
FESTIVAL
Down on the Farm Crab Feast: All-you-can-eat crab festival with live music and beer for sale. Plus BBQ, hot dogs and corn on the cob. $36 for food; beer, wine and drinks for extra charge. 2-7 p.m. at Hanover Vegetable Farm, 13580 Ashland Road. www.hanovervegetablefarm.com.
Sunday
MOVIE
“The Mountain:” Catch a local screening of Richmond director Rick Alverson’s latest film, starring Jeff Goldblum, at the Byrd Theatre. Q&A with the director follows the film. 7:15 p.m. at 2908 W. Cary St. $5. (804) 353-9911.
