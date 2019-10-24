Thursday
ART
Current Art Fair: Shop a curated art show from several Richmond galleries, such as 1708 Gallery, Glave Kocen Gallery and Reynolds Gallery, all in one place. A midway features the VMFA artmobile, the Studio Two Three To-Go Print Truck and creation stations for young attendees. 6-9 p.m. Thursday VIP preview party, noon-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday at Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center, second floor, 2401 W. Leigh St. $10-$125. www.currentrichmond.com
Friday
COMEDY
Todd Barry: Stand-up comedian known for his Netflix special “Spicy Honey” brings his deadpan humor to RVA, 7:30 p.m. at Ashland Theatre, 205 England St. $20-$37.50. www.ashlandtheatre.org or (804) 401-7007.
FAMILY FUN
Gayton Crossing Pumpkin Festival: Trick or treat from the merchants at Gayton Crossing Shopping Center, 5-7 p.m. at 1356 Gaskins Road. Free. www.facebook.com/events/448523915764129.
Saturday
ART
“Edward Hopper and the American Hotel”: New visiting exhibition features more than 60 of the classic American artist’s paintings, drawings, watercolors and illustrations at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. $10-$16; free for ages 6 and younger. vmfa.museum or (804) 340-1400. Through Feb. 23.
CONCERT
Richmond Symphony: Music director candidate Roderick Cox leads the symphony in selections from Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninoff and Barber in a Masterworks concert. 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) at Carpenter Theatre, Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 600 E. Grace St. $10-$82. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.