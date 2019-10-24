Hotel Lobby_VMFA.jpg

Edward Hopper’s “Hotel Lobby” is part of a new exhibit of the artist’s work at the VMFA.

Thursday

ART

Current Art Fair: Shop a curated art show from several Richmond galleries, such as 1708 Gallery, Glave Kocen Gallery and Reynolds Gallery, all in one place. A midway features the VMFA artmobile, the Studio Two Three To-Go Print Truck and creation stations for young attendees. 6-9 p.m. Thursday VIP preview party, noon-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday at Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center, second floor, 2401 W. Leigh St. $10-$125. www.currentrichmond.com

Friday

COMEDY

Todd Barry: Stand-up comedian known for his Netflix special “Spicy Honey” brings his deadpan humor to RVA, 7:30 p.m. at Ashland Theatre, 205 England St. $20-$37.50. www.ashlandtheatre.org or (804) 401-7007.

FAMILY FUN

Gayton Crossing Pumpkin Festival: Trick or treat from the merchants at Gayton Crossing Shopping Center, 5-7 p.m. at 1356 Gaskins Road. Free. www.facebook.com/events/448523915764129.

Saturday

ART

“Edward Hopper and the American Hotel”: New visiting exhibition features more than 60 of the classic American artist’s paintings, drawings, watercolors and illustrations at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. $10-$16; free for ages 6 and younger. vmfa.museum or (804) 340-1400. Through Feb. 23.

CONCERT

Richmond Symphony: Music director candidate Roderick Cox leads the symphony in selections from Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninoff and Barber in a Masterworks concert. 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) at Carpenter Theatre, Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 600 E. Grace St. $10-$82. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.

