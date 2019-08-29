Thursday
EVENT
Drag Bingo: Drag performances during bingo games to support Diversity Richmond. 7 p.m.-10 p.m. 1407 Sherwood Ave. $20. (804) 622-4646 or diversityrichmond.org.
FAIR
Chesterfield County Fair: Midway rides, animals, fair food, music and more runs through Saturday. Hours: 5-11 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday. Chesterfield Fairgrounds, 10300 Courthouse Road. $5-$10; free, for ages 3 and younger; rides extra. www.chesterfield countyfair.org.
Saturday
EVENT
AfroFest RVA: Celebrate African heritage and diversity with a fashion show, food, live music, drumming and more family-friendly activities. Noon-6 p.m. Dogwood Dell, adjacent to 1300 Blanton Avenue. Free. (804) 646-1031 or www.richmondgov.com/parks.
Monday
CONCERT
Labor Day Bash at River City Roll: Outdoor concert with Palm Palm, J. Roddy Walston’s side project, and the Trongone Band. Bowling inside for a fee. 5 p.m.-10 p.m. 939 Myers Street. (804) 331-0416 or www.rivercityroll.com.
