Thursday
CONCERT
Stony Point Summer Concert Series: Country rockers Harley Boone perform a free concert at Stony Point Fashion Park. Beer and wine for sale; bring your own chairs. 6-8 p.m. at 9200 Stony Point Parkway. (804) 560-7467 or www.shopstonypoint.com.
Friday
CONCERT
Short Pump Summer Concert Series: Phil Vassar, country musician known for hits such as “Just Another Day in Paradise” and “Carlene,” plays a free concert at Short Pump Town Center. Lyndsey Highlander also performs. $10 wine and beer tastings from Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant and Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery available. 5:30-8 p.m. in the main plaza at 11800 W. Broad St. (804) 360-1700 or www. shortpumptowncenter.com.
Wednesday
CONCERT
Earth, Wind & Fire: Legendary supergroup brings its big hits “September,” “Shining Star” and more to Innsbrook After Hours. 6 p.m. (gates open at 5 p.m.) at ServPro of Richmond Pavilion, 4901 Lake Brook Drive, Glen Allen. $37-$129. (800) 514-3849 or www.innsbrookafterhours.com.
