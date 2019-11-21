Thursday

THEATER

Urinetown: The satirical musical comedy opens at TheatreLAB, 300 E. Broad St. $20-$35. (804) 506-3533 or https://www.theatrelabrva.org. Times vary through Dec. 28.

Saturday

EVENTS

Genworth Lights Up! Youth Series Gotta Dance!: Dance workshops and performances for kids from the Latin Ballet of Virginia, Richmond Ballet’s Minds in Motion and the School of Richmond Ballet Ensemble. Workshops are for all ages up to 18. 10 a.m.-noon (register in advance or on-site at 9:30 a.m.) at Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 600 E. Grace St. Free. (804) 592-3330 or https://rpaalliance.com.

GBS Fest: Hardywood Park is throwing its first GBS Fest in honor of its award-winning Gingerbread Stout, with live music, Santa photos, vendor market, food trucks and more. 1-9 p.m. at Hardywood West Creek, 820 Sanctuary Trail Drive. Free entry; pay as you go. (804) 418-3548 or https://hardywood.com.

MUSEUM

Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown!: 50 “Peanuts” comic strips from the 1950s through the 1990s celebrate the iconic art of Charles M. Schulz and the beloved holiday TV special at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, 428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Suggested donation: $5-$10. VirginiaHistory.org or (804) 340-1800. Through Jan. 12.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription