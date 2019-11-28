Friday
EVENT
Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights: Stroll through the garden and see over a million lights set to the theme “Magic in the Air.” 5 to 10 p.m. daily at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave. $8-$13 adults, free for children younger than 3. www.lewisginter.org or (804) 262-9887. Through Jan. 6 (except Nov. 28, Dec. 25 and 26).
THEATER
“Hamilton”: The hit Broadway musical continues its Richmond run through Dec. 8. Times vary; tickets run up to $249, with a few $399 premium seats still available. Daily lottery for $10 tickets on the website. Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. hamilton.etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
Saturday
EVENT
The Leftovers Festival: Music from Natalie Prass, Erin and the Wildfire, Super Doppler, Hustle Souls and The Company Stores plus boutique bowling. Music starts at 3 p.m.; family-friendly until 9 p.m.; continues till midnight. Show is free; pay per bowling. River City Roll, 939 Myers St. (804) 331-0416 or www.rivercityroll.com.
CONCERTS
Richmond Symphony Lollipops: The Richmond Symphony performs the live score to the animated children’s classic “The Snowman.” Pre-concert festivities at 10 a.m.; concert at 11 a.m. at Carpenter Theatre, Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $10-$20. (804) 788-1212 or www.richmondsymphony.com.
“A Very Postmodern Christmas:” YouTube sensation Scott Bradlee revitalizes the Christmas show with a modern take on holiday classics. 8 p.m. at Carpenter Theatre, Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $39.50-$59.50. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
Monday
HOLIDAYS
Tree Lighting at The Jefferson Hotel: A Richmond tradition with musical performances, the tree-lighting ceremony, holiday characters and performers, plus cookies, hot chocolate and cider. Music at 5 p.m.; festivities at 5:35 p.m. at The Jefferson Hotel, 101 W. Franklin St. Free. www.jeffersonhotel.com or (804) 788-8000.
THEATER
“The Elf on the Shelf”: A Christmas musical inspired by the classic children’s book, 6 p.m. at Carpenter Theatre, Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $29-$59. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.