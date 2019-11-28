32nd Annual Jefferson Tree Lighting

A crowd gathered for the tree-lighting ceremony at The Jefferson Hotel in Richmond on Monday. It was the 32nd year that the noted hotel has observed the start of the holiday season with a grand ceremony.

 DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/ times-dispatch

Friday

EVENT

Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights: Stroll through the garden and see over a million lights set to the theme “Magic in the Air.” 5 to 10 p.m. daily at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave. $8-$13 adults, free for children younger than 3. www.lewisginter.org or (804) 262-9887. Through Jan. 6 (except Nov. 28, Dec. 25 and 26).

THEATER

“Hamilton”: The hit Broadway musical continues its Richmond run through Dec. 8. Times vary; tickets run up to $249, with a few $399 premium seats still available. Daily lottery for $10 tickets on the website. Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. hamilton.etix.com or (800) 514-3849.

Saturday

EVENT

The Leftovers Festival: Music from Natalie Prass, Erin and the Wildfire, Super Doppler, Hustle Souls and The Company Stores plus boutique bowling. Music starts at 3 p.m.; family-friendly until 9 p.m.; continues till midnight. Show is free; pay per bowling. River City Roll, 939 Myers St. (804) 331-0416 or www.rivercityroll.com.

CONCERTS

Richmond Symphony Lollipops: The Richmond Symphony performs the live score to the animated children’s classic “The Snowman.” Pre-concert festivities at 10 a.m.; concert at 11 a.m. at Carpenter Theatre, Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $10-$20. (804) 788-1212 or www.richmondsymphony.com.

“A Very Postmodern Christmas:” YouTube sensation Scott Bradlee revitalizes the Christmas show with a modern take on holiday classics. 8 p.m. at Carpenter Theatre, Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $39.50-$59.50. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.

Monday

HOLIDAYS

Tree Lighting at The Jefferson Hotel: A Richmond tradition with musical performances, the tree-lighting ceremony, holiday characters and performers, plus cookies, hot chocolate and cider. Music at 5 p.m.; festivities at 5:35 p.m. at The Jefferson Hotel, 101 W. Franklin St. Free. www.jeffersonhotel.com or (804) 788-8000.

THEATER

“The Elf on the Shelf”: A Christmas musical inspired by the classic children’s book, 6 p.m. at Carpenter Theatre, Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $29-$59. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription