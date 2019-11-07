Thursday

CONCERT

Dwight Yoakam: Country music star performs at The National, 8 p.m. at 708 E. Broad St. $45-$52.50. thenationalva.com or (888) 929-7849.

Saturday

FESTIVALS

Hops in the Park: Beer festival on the banks of the James River with 20 Virginia breweries, brewing demonstrations, a hops farming showcase, marketplace, music, food and Virginia history. Noon-6 p.m. at Henricus Historical Park, 251 Henricus Park Road, Chester. Admission is free; beer for purchase. (804) 748-1611 or www.henricus.org.

Pickled & Fermented Festival: Pickles, peppers, sauerkraut and the return of Center of the Universe’s Pickled Gose Ale. Plus a pickle juice-drinking competition, a “little gherkins” area with face painting and live music. 2-7 p.m. at the Center of the Universe Brewing Co., 11293 Air Park Road, Ashland. Free entry; pay as you go. (804) 368-0299 or cotubrewing.com.

Tuesday

EVENT

First Novelist Festival: Ling Ma, winner of the 2019 VCU Cabell First Novelist Award for “Severance,” reads from her book, followed by a public reception, book sale and signing. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. at James Branch Cabell Library, Lecture Hall Room 303, 901 Park Ave. Free, but registration is suggested. (804) 828-0593 or https://firstnovelist.vcu.edu.

Wednesday

CONCERT

Bob Dylan: Legendary singer-songwriter performs at Virginia State University’s Multi-Purpose Center, 8 p.m. at 20809 Second Ave., Petersburg. $49.50-$82; $25 discount for VSU students. Tickets are available at BobDylan.com, Ticketmaster.com or (804) 524-3300.

